The IKEA Dictionary

By Lars Petrus

This site is not affiliated with IKEA in any way.

Part of what makes IKEA unique is their product names. Each name means something, often in a funny or ambigious way. When IKEA went international, they decided to use the same Swedish names everywhere. This makes sense from an organizational sanity standpoint, but it deprives most of the world of this particular joy.

Until now!

IKEA product names fall into a few main groups.
Proper Swedish words.
Improper Swedish words. IKEA laughs at the 'rules' of human language!
First names. Mostly Swedish, some Scandinavian, occasional exotic names.
Geographical names. Swedish, Danish, Norwegian or Finnish. Yes, there are patterns. Here is a map of all 320 places
A few names that defy categorization.
? Mystery names I haven't figured out... Currently 130 out of 1362 names.

THIS SITE IS INCOMPLETE AND VERY MUCH UNDER CONSTRUCTION!

Even the defined words can be incomplete (or wrong), since the words are deliberately ambigious, and several places have the same name. Send feedback to ikea@lar5.com

* A B C ̰ D E F G H I J K L M N O P R S T U V Y Z Å Ä Ö
A
ABSORBswenglish absorb
ADMETEname from Greek mythologyW
AGAMthe Agama Agama lizardW
AGENa city in France?
AGNARYDuninhabited place in Småland
AGNESwedish boy name
AINASwedish girl name
AKSDALtown in west Norway W
AKURUMa kind of big bottle used by the Turkana people in east Africa
AKUTacute   emergency room
ALARMalarm
ALEXSwedish boy name
ALGalga (singular of algae)W
ALKALISKalkaline
ALLAKmountain in arctic Sweden
ALLAMÅLAplace in Småland
ALSARPvillage in Småland
ALSEDAplace in Småland
ALSTERcreation/product
ALSVIKplace in Stockholm archipelago
ALVEOld Swedish boy name
ALVINEOld English girl name
ALÄNGpart of the town of Västervik in Sweden
AMALIASwedish girl name
AMONseems like this is the Egyptian deity Amun-RaW
AMORFamorphous
ANDREASwedish girl name
ANDRUPDanish village
ANDYSwedish boy name
ANEBODApart of Lammhult in Sweden
ANEMONsea anemoneW
ANITASwedish girl name
ANJASwedish girl name
ANNAMOASwedish girl name
ANNARSotherwise
ANNOyear (from latin)
ANNONSadvert
ANORDNAarrange
ANRIKrich in heritage
ANSLUTAjoin/connect
ANSSIFinnish boy name
ANTIFONIantiphonW
ANTIKancient
ANTILOPantilope
ANTONIUSLatin boy name
APAape/monkey
APELSKÄRSwedish island on south east coast
ARHOLMAan island in the Stockholm archipelago
ARILDpart of the city of Höganäs, Sweden
ARRAKAsian alcoholic beverage, used to make Swedish PunschW
ARVinheritance   heritage
ARVINNNorwegian boy name
ASKERNorwegian city near Oslo
ASPEKTaspect
ASPELUNDarctic Norwegian city
ASPUDDENStockholm neighborhood and subway station
ASPVIK'Aspen Bay'. In central Sweden
ASTERAsterW
ASTRAKANan apple variety popular in Sweden
ATNAvillage in south east Norway W
ATTESTcertificate
ATTITYDattitude
AUKRAtown in west Norway W
B
BAGGEram
BAGISslang 1 Krona ($0.14)   slang the Stockholm suburb of BagarmossenW
BALKbeamW
BALSER?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BANDribbon   (recording) tape   (rock) band
BARENthe bar
BARNSLIGchildish
BAROMETERbarometer
BASISKalkaline
BASTANTbig & solid
BATISTcambric clothW
BEATASwedish girl name
BEDDINGEplace in southernmost Sweden
BEHANDLA(to) treat
BEHÖVDneeded
BEKVÄMcomfortable
BELLINGEplace in Denmark
BENJAMINSwedish boy name
BENNOSwedish boy name
BERGSBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BERITSwedish girl name
BERNHARDSwedish boy name
BERTASwedish girl name
BERTBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BERTILSwedish boy name
BERYLLberyl (a mineral)W
BERÄTTA(to) tell
BERÖMpraise
BESKÅDA(to) view
BESTÅremain   consist of
BETAgraze   beet
BEVARApreserve
BIBBISwedish girl name
BIBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BIGARRÅwhite-heart cherry
BIGUMDanish village, known for it's church
BILDpicture
BILDADeducated
BILLSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BILLYSwedish boy name
BISSA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BITIGStrangely constructed word. Should mean 'bite-y', or condusive to biting.
BJURSTApart of Sollefteå in north Sweden
BJURÖN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BJÄRNUMtown in south Sweden W
BJÖRKEFALL'Birch Fall'. Tiny place in south Sweden
BJÖRKENthe birchW
BJÖRKUDDEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BJÖRNHOLMEN'Bear Island' in south Finland
BLADleaf
BLADETthe leaf
BLADHULT?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BLANDA(to) mix
BLANKENtwo lakes (Big Blanken and Small Blanken) in southeast Sweden.
BLASKAslang newspaper
BLECKAdrinking binge
BLIMPblimp
BLIXTlightning   (camera) flash
BLOCK(a) block
BLOMbloom
BLOMMAflower
BLOMSTERflower
BLOMÖRTLiterally 'flower herb', but it looks most like a misspelling of 'bolmört', which is the toxic plant 'stinking nightshade'W
BLOSSANDEflaring
BLUNDAto close one's eyes
BLÅSIPPAkidneywortW
BOALTsmall place in south Sweden
BOASJÖlake in Småland
BOHOLMENinland lake in central Sweden
BOLIDENgold mine in north Sweden W
BOLLÖ'Ball Island'. In south Sweden.
BOLMENlake in Småland W
BOMULLcotton
BONDISmade up -IS word 'Bonde' means 'farmer, so 'bondis' could mean 'farmer thingie'
BONETT?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BORENSwedish lake W
BORNHOLMa major Danish Island W
BORRBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BORRISmade up -IS word 'Borr' means 'drill', so 'borris' could mean 'drill thingie'
BOSSESwedish boy name
BOÅS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BRALLISmade up -IS word 'Bralla' is slang for 'pants', so 'Brallis' could mean 'pants thingie'   slang hot babe
BRANÄSplace in Småland
BRARUPDanish church
BRASAfireplace   slang crotch
BRAVERA'brag' (archaic)
BRAVURbravura
BREDSKÄR'Wide Island' in Finland
BRODERbrother
BRODYRembroidery
BROMMÖan island in Sweden's largest lake, Vänern
BRUMhum
BRUNKRISSLAa flower apparently called 'Ploughman's-spikenard' in English
BRYNEsharpening stoneW
BRÄDAboard   slang outcompete a rival
BULLARbuns
BUMERANGboomerang
BURKENthe can
BURSvillage on Gotland
BURSJÖN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BYGELU shaped metal piece. As used in stirrups, underwire bras, padlocks, electronics, etc
BYGGA(to) build
BYHOLMAsmall village in Småland
BÅDALEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
BÅGVIK'Bend Bay'. Place in Småland
BÅVENSwedish lake
BÄRBARcarryable. mostly used for laptop computers
BÄRBYvillage outside Uppsala, Sweden W
BÄSTISslang best friend
BÖJA(to) bend
BÖLSNÄStiny place in Småland
BÖRJESwedish boy name
C
CALYPSOcalypso
CAPITA(latin) head
CECILIASwedish girl name
CELEBERfamous/distinguished
CENTRERA(to) center
CESIUMcesiumW
CHARMcharm
CHARMÖRcharmer
CIRKELcircle
CLIPSswenglish clips
CYRILAncient Greek boy name
D
DACKEThe leader of the Dacke War rebellion of 1542-43W
DALFRED?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
DALSELV?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
DAMASTdamaskW
DATAdata
DAVEEnglish boy name
DECENNIUMdecade
DEGERNESvillage in south east Norway W
DEKAslang to deteriorate
DEKAD10 days
DELIKATdelicious   delicate
DESSERTdessert
DETOLF?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
DIGNITETvalue, ranking
DILLINGa village in Østfold, Norway
DIMMA(a) fog
DIMPAdrop unexpectedly
DINERA(to) dine
DIODdiode
DIODERdiodes
DIREKTdirect
DISKAwash dishes
DISKRETdiscreet
DISTANSdistance
DITOditto/likewise
DITTEGerman girl name
DIVISIONdivision
DJURanimal
DOCKSTAvillage in north Sweden W
DOFTAto smell (nice)
DOKUMENT(a) document
DOLDhidden
DOMSJÖtown in north Sweden. Home of Peter Forsberg and other ice hockey stars.
DRAGANSerbian/Croatian/Bosnian boy name
DRAGONTarragon or dragon's-wortW
DRAGÖRDanish city W
DRIBBLAdribble
DRILLmechanical practice
DROPPARdrops
DROPSswenglish drops
DRYCKJOMolder word for (mostly alcoholic) drinks
DRÄLLAslang 'muck around' or 'spill'
DRÖMMA(to) dream
DRÖMMARdreams
DRÖNA(to) idle
DUDERÖ?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
DUKTIGcapable
DUTTa tiny amount
DVALAhibernationW
DYGNday   24 hour period
DYNINGswell (long low wave)
DÅTIDpast tense
DÄMPA(to) soften
DÄNKAto spray water on laundry
E
EDGARSwedish boy name
EDITSwedish girl name
EDLANDvillage in central Norway W
EDSVIKsmall fishing village on Swedens west coast
EFFEKTIVeffective
EGBYvillage on Öland in Sweden
EGEBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
EIDENorwegian coast town W
EINAvillage in central Norway W
EKARP?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
EKBY'Oak Village'. Small village in west Sweden
EKORREsquirrel
EKTORP?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
EKÅS'Oak Ridge'. Part of the city of Borås in west Sweden
ELDIGfiery
ELGÅvillage in east Norway
ELIASSwedish boy name
ELISABETSwedish girl name
ELLYSwedish girl name
ELSFJORDnorthern Nerwegian town W
ELVERDAMa camping site in Denmark
EMSENa small Swedish lake
EMUemuW
ENDIVendiveW
ENERGISKenergetic
ENGANplace in arctic Norway
ENGENESarctic Norwegian peninsula
ENGERsmall village in central Norway
ENJE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
ENSEMBLEensemble
ENSENlake in central Sweden
ENVISstubborn
EPISTELepistleW
EPOKepoch
ERBIUMErbium. The 68th element, discovered in Sweden in 1843W
ERFJORDNorwegian coast town W
ERIKSwedish boy name
ERIKSLUNDvillage in central Sweden
ERLINGSwedish boy name
ERSERUD?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
ERSLEVvillage in Denmark
EVABRITTSwedish girl name
EVERTSwedish boy name
EXKLUSIVTexclusive
EXPEDITshop assistant
F
FABIANSwedish boy name
FABLERfables
FADOa Portugese folk music genreW
FAMNIG'famn' = embrace, so 'famnig' would mean 'embrace-y' if that concept made any sense.
FANAHOLMarea outside Älmhult
FANSTAplace in central Sweden
FANTASTenthusiast
FANTASTISKfantastic
FARTYG(a) ship
FARUMancient Danish city W
FASphase
FASTBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
FATTBAR'graspable', with both hand and mind
FAVORITfavorite
FEJKAswenglish (to) fake
FEJÖDanish island W
FELICIASwedish girl name
FEMMENlake in south Sweden
FENOMENphenomenon
FIALENASwedish girl name
FIBBE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
FIDJETUN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
FIGGJOporcelain manufacturing village in Norway W
FIGURfigure
FILfile   lane   Swedish youghurt
FILLSTAplace in north Sweden
FILTblanket
FINLIRfinesse play (sports)
FINNVIK'Finn Bay'. In Norway
FINTORPa small place in Småland
FIRAcelebrate   lower with a rope
FISK(a) fish
FISKÖ'Fish Island'. Small island in west Finland.
FIXA(to) fix
FJORDGARDplace in arctic Norway W
FJÄDRARfeathers
FJÄLLSTAvillage in central Sweden
FLADDRA(to) flutter
FLAKSAa misspellling of flaxa ('(to) flap'), or flaska ('bottle') ...?
FLANÖRflaneurW
FLATENSwedish lake W
FLITdiligenceW
FLOKATIancient macedonian wool rugW
FLOKENESplace in Norway
FLORAflora
FLORERAflourish
FLORVÅGpart of the Norwegian city of Askøy. Site of German naval base during WW2.
FLORÖNorways westernmost town W
FLUKTAslang (to) look
FLYGELgrand piano   wing (of mansion)
FLYNa village in central Sweden
FLYTflow
FLYTTAmove
FLÅRENlake in Småland
FLÄCKIGspotted
FLÄNGslang hurry/bustle   slang stupid
FLÄRKE3 different villages in Örnsköldsvik have this name
FLÄTAbraid
FLÖRTflirt
FNISSgiggle
FOLKpeople
FONNESplace in west Norway
FORMshape
FORMATformat
FORSYTIAForsythiaW
FORSÅ?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
FOSSING(baby talk) foot
FOTOphoto
FRAKTAto transport cargo
FRAMSTÅ(to) appear
FRAMTIDfuture
FRANKLINEnglish boy name
FREDENthe peace
FREDRIKSwedish boy name
FREDRIKASwedish girl name
FROSTfrost
FROSTA(to) frost
FRYKENthree lakes in west Sweden (upper, middle and lower Fryken)
FRÄCKbrazen
FRÄJENlake in Småland
FRÖseed
FUGAfugueW
FUSIONfusion
FYLLENtwo lakes (North & South Fyllen) in Småland   (archaic) 'fill!'
FÅBORGancient Danish city
FÅNGST(a) catch
FÅVANGtown in central Norway W
FÄRGGLADcolorful
FÄRGRIKcolorful
FÄRMswift
FÖRHÖJAelevate
FÖRNUFTreason (the capacity for rational thought)
FÖRSIKTIGcareful
FÖRVARstorage
G
GABBEHa sort of Persian carpetW
GALANTgallant
GALEJpartying
GASELLgazelleW
GATTENDanish village. Has a golf court.
GEDSERthe Danish city with the ferry to Germany W
GEMAKchamber
GIDEÅa village in north Sweden
GILBERTSwedish boy name
GILDAOld girl name
GIMÅNriver in north Sweden
GLANAstare
GLASHOLM'Glass Island'. Place in south Sweden
GLENNSwedish boy name
GLESsparse
GLIMMAgleam
GLIMTglimpse
GLISdim light
GLITTERglitter
GLOBALglobal
GLÄNSAshine
GLÄTTIGshiny   happy
GLÖDA(to) glow
GNARPtown in central Sweden
GNISTRA(to) sparkle
GODIScandy
GODMORGONgood morning
GOLIATBiblical boy name
GORMDanish boy name
GOSAsnuggle
GOSIGsnuggly
GRANATgrenade
GRANEMO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GRANLIDEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GRANÅS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GRAPEFRUKTgrape fruit
GRATINERA(to) gratinateW
GRAVYRengraving
GREGORSwedish boy name
GREJthing
GREVBÄCKvillage in south Sweden with a 700 year old church
GRILLA(to) barbeque
GRILLERslang strange ideas   slang ice skates
GRIMEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GRIMLEplace in central Sweden
GRIMSTADplace in Norway
GRIPGriffinW
GRODAfrog
GROGGYgroggy
GROLAND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GRUNDTALcardinal number
GRUNKAthingie
GRYBY'Dawn Village' in south Sweden
GRÄNUMvillage in south Sweden
GRÄSgrass
GRÖNÖ'Green Island'. A beach in Småland
GULDLINgolden flax (plant)
GULLHOLMEN'Gold Island'. Old fishing village on Sweden's west coast.
GULLIVERGulliver (the name)
GULLUNGE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GUNILLASwedish girl name
GUNVORSwedish girl name
GURKÖRTborageW
GUSTAVSwedish boy name
GYLLEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
GYNNSAMfavorable
GÅNGBARviable
GÅSGRUND'Goose Ground'. Tiny Finnish island
GÅVAgift
GÄSPA(to) yawn
GÖMMAREN'The Hider'. A lake south of Stockolm W
H
HAGALUNDsite of the landmark blue highrises near Stockholm W
HAGAVIKtown in west Norway
HAKEhook
HALLARYDvillage in Småland
HALOGENhalogenW
HALSTEDDanish village with a golf court, a church and a monestaryv
HAMNVIK'Harbor Bay' in Norway
HAMPENa parish in central Denmark   slang marijuana
HANNESSwedish boy name
HARESTUAtown in south Norway
HAROLAtown in west Finland
HARRYSwedish boy name
HASSELhazelW
HATTENthe hat
HAVBROvillage in north Denmark
HAVTORNSea-buckthornW
HEATswenglish used in Swedish only in the sports sense, as in 'heat 3 of the qualification round'
HEDDAshort for Hedvig girl name
HEDRA(to) honor
HEIDALtown in central Norway W
HEIMDALarea in the Norwegian city of Trondheim W
HEJKA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
HELLUMtown in north Denmark
HELMERSwedish boy name
HELSINGÖRDanish city. Hamlet's home town W
HEMLISslang secret
HEMMAat home
HEMMETthe home
HEMNEStown in north Norway W
HEMSJÖ'Home Lake', a church village in west Sweden
HENRIKSDAL'Henrik's Valley', village in west Finland
HENSVIKsubvillage in central Sweden
HERANDvillage in west Norway
HERMANSwedish boy name
HERMELINstoatW
HESSUM in Denmark
HJARTDALtown in south Norway W
HJELMÅSa place in west Norway
HJUVIKa heighborhood in Göteborg W
HJÄRTAheart
HJÖRDISSwedish girl name
HOBhobbitW
HOJTAslang shout
HOOthis doesn't seem to mean anything. My guess is it's 'HOOD' with a D-octomy.
HOPAhoard
HOPENthe crowd
HOSLEneighborhood in the city of Bærum on south Norway
HOVENtown in Denmark W
HOVETa major ice hockey arena in Stockholm W
HOVSKÄR?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
HOVÅSa part of Askim in Gothenburg, Sweden
HUGLOan island in west Norway
HUGOSwedish boy name
HULDASwedish girl name
HULINGENthe lake by the city of Hultsfred in south Sweden
HULTET?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
HULTÖIsland off the Småland coast
HUSNESAluminium town in west Norway W
HUSVIKplace in north Norway
HUSÅ'House Creek. Swedish mountain village
HUSÖN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
HUTTENthe shot (of alcohol)
HYLLISmade up -IS word 'Hylla' means 'shelf', so 'Hyllis' could mean 'shelf thingie'
HYTTANan iron ore or glass furnace
HÅBOLsmall village in west Sweden
HÅLLAREholder
HÅVAthere seems to be no English word for using a landing net? Anyway, the term is most used meaning 'raking in'
HÄGGthe tree called 'bird cherry' or 'mayday tree' in English
HÄLSAhealth   (to) greet
HÄSTVEDAtown in south Sweden
HÄSTÖ'Horse Island' in Småland
HÖLLVIKENbeach town on the southern edge of sweden W
HÖRBYcity in south Sweden W
I
IBESTADcity in arctic Norway W
IDEALideal (noun)
IDEALISKideal (adjective)
IDELIG(annoyingly) perpetual and repetitive
IDGRUND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
IDYLLidyll
IKEAthe name comes from the initials of the founder, Ingvar Kamprad, his home farm Elmtaryd, and village and AgunnarydW
ILSBOvillage in north Sweden
IMPULSimpulse
INDEXindex
INDIRAIndian girl name
INDO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
INEZSwedish girl name
INFOinfo
INGEMARSwedish boy name
INGERSwedish girl name
INGOnickname for 'Ingemar'. Mostly refers to boxing legend Ingemar JohanssonW
INGOLFAncient Scandinavian boy name
INLOPPinlet
INNERcentre midfielder in footballW
INREDAfurnish
INSATScontribution/stake
IRISSwedish girl name
IRJARussian/Finnish girl name
IRMASwedish girl name
ISDANSice dance
ISKORNice pelletsW
ISTAD?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
IVARSwedish boy name
IVETOFTAparish in south Sweden
J
JABBA(to) jab (boxing term)
JAKOBSwedish boy name
JANNESwedish boy name
JANSJÖlake in north Sweden
JANUARIJanuary
JARENvillage in west Sweden
JAVNAKER?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
JEFFSwedish boy name
JERRIKAncient Scandinavian boy name
JESPERSwedish boy name
JIGGAto dance jig   to engage in jig fishingW
JOAKIMSwedish boy name
JOHANSwedish boy name
JOKERjoker
JOKKMOKKarctic Swedish town W
JONASSwedish boy name
JONDALtown in west Norway W
JONISKionic   ionian
JONSBERGparish in east Sweden
JONSBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
JORUNSwedish girl name
JUBILARperson celebrating anniversary
JUBLA(to) cheer
JULESFrench boy name
JULIUSAncient boy name
JULROSchristmas roseW
JYLLINGEcity in Denmark W
JÄGRA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
JÄMSUNDAplace in south Sweden
JÄRLEBOplace in central Sweden
JÖKELglacier (from Icelandic)
K
KAFFEcoffee
KAJpier   Swedish boy name
KAJSASwedish girl name
KAJSASTINASwedish girl name
KALAS(a) party
KALASETthe party
KALLTcold
KAMFERcamphorW
KAMRATERfriends   comrades
KANINrabbit
KANIST?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KAPAcut   hijack
KARBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KARDEMUMMAcardamom
KARENS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KARLSKRONASwedens main naval base W
KARLSTADthe capital of Värmland in west Sweden W
KARLSÖ'Charles Island'. In south Sweden.
KARSTENGerman boy name
KASSETTcassette
KASTANJchestnut
KATTRUPdanish village
KATTUDDEN'Cape Cat'. place in west Sweden.
KAUSTBYtown in Finland (the map shows the finnish name)
KAVALKADcavalcade
KAXIGcocky
KELIGcuddly
KETTYItalian girl name
KIBÄKdanish town W
KILAN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KILBYplace in central Sweden
KIRPUS professor and author David L. Kirp is the ONLY remotely well known 'kirp' I can find...W
KIVSTAplace in central Sweden
KLACKshoe heel
KLADDgoo   rough copy
KLAPPSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KLAVIATUR(piano) keyboard
KLAVSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KLEMENSSwedish boy name
KLINGSBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KLIPPAN'The Rock'. City in south Sweden. My mother is from Klippan. W
KLIPPIGrocky
KLOBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KLOSStoy block
KLUBBOtiny place in arctic Norway
KLUDDa clumsy drawing
KLÄPPEunknown place in north Sweden
KLÄTTCommon CorncockleW
KNAPPAscarce   gain on
KNASTERcrackle
KNIPSA(to) snip
KNODDslang child
KNOPPAslang sleep
KNUBBIGchubby
KNUFFpush/nudge
KNYCKjerk/yank
KNÖSslang rich person
KOJAhut/shed
KOLDBY'Cold Town'. Town in north west Denmark
KOLJAhaddock
KOLONColon (punctuation)
KOMISKcomical
KOMMERScommerce
KOMPISARfriends/buddies
KOMPLEMENTcomplement
KONCISconcise
KONSTart
KOPPANGNorwegian city W
KORALLcoralW
KORPOisland town in Finland W
KORREKTcorrect
KORSFJORD?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KORTshort   card
KOSINGslang cash
KOTTARpine conesW
KOTTEpine coneW
KOTTEBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KRABBchoppy (sailor jargon)
KRAFTIGpowerful
KRAM(a) hug
KRAMA(to) hug
KRAMFORScity in north Sweden W
KRAMSNÖeasily shapable snow (Swedes have as many words for snow as eskimos)
KRISTALLERcrystals
KRITTERcritterW
KROBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KROKENthe hook
KROKVIK?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KRUSstone jar
KRYPcreep
KRYSSBOplace in central Sweden
KRÄMAREpeddler
KULLAa female DalecarlianW
KULLEN'The Hill'. Site of a famous lighthouse in south Sweden W
KURAcrouch
KUVERTenvelope
KVARNSTENmillstone
KVARTquarter (of an hour)
KVARTAslang (to) sleep
KVARTALquarter (of a year)
KVIBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
KVINTETTquintetW
KVINTOLa 5:4 tupletW
KVISSELtown in north Denmark
KVISTtwig
KYLIGTchilly
KÅRABODAplace in south Sweden
KÄRNAcore
KÖGEDanish port city W
L
LACKvarnish   slang angry
LADDA(to) load
LADE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LAGANriver and town in south Sweden
LAGRA(to) store
LAIVAFinnish word for 'ship'
LAMPANthe lamp
LANNI?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LANSA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LAUKVIKarctic Norwegian fishing and tourist village
LAVER?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LAXEBY'Salmon Village'. On Öland in south Sweden
LEGITIMlegitimate
LEGYMlegumeW
LEIRVIK'Clay Bay', a town in Norway W
LEKAplay
LEKMANlayman
LEKPLATSplayground
LEKSVIKa town in central Norway
LENsoft
LENASwedish girl name
LENDAOld Germanic girl name
LERANthe clay
LERBERG'Mud Mountain'. Village in south Norway
LERBÄCK'Mud Creek. Village in central Sweden
LERDAL?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LERSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LEVANGERNorwegian city W
LIARED?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LIATORPa village in south Sweden
LIDAN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LILJAlilyW
LILLSwedish girl name
LILLABO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LILLBERG?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LILLEBY'Little Village'. Suburb of Gothenburg, Sweden.
LILLESANDcity in south Norway W
LILLHOLMEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LILLÅKER'Smallfield'. small place in Småland
LILLÅNGENlake in Småland
LIMMARENSwedish lake
LINDMONplace in west Sweden
LINDSDALtown in Småland W
LINDVEDa Danish town
LINGOswenglish Lingo
LINJEline
LINNARPan apparently uninhabited place in south Sweden
LJUDAto sound out each letter as you write it
LJUNGCommon HeatherW
LJUSDALa town in central Sweden W
LJUSNANmajor river in central Sweden W
LJUSÅSunknown place in Småland
LJUVlovely
LJUVLIGlovely
LOCKlid   lock of hair   lure
LOGGAlog
LOKKAa lake in arctic Finland W
LONEVÅGthe center of the west Norwegian city of Osterøy W
LOSSNEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LOTSmaritime pilotW
LOVANDEpromising
LOVIKEN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LUDDESwedish boy name
LUDVIGSwedish boy name
LUFTIGairy
LUGNcalm
LUMMIGlush (about vegetaion)
LUNS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LUNTAtome   fuse (for explosive)
LUPINlupinW
LURÖYtown in north Norway W
LUSTIFIKjocular
LUSY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LYCKAhappiness
LYCKHEM?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
LYCKSELEtown in north Sweden W
LYDUMa small parish in west Denmark with a 1000 year old church
LYFT(a) lift
LYKTAlantern
LYSTERlustre
LÅGISmade up -IS word 'Låg' means 'low', so 'Lågis' could mean 'low thingie'
LÄKThealed   lathW
LÄMPLIGsuitable
LÄTTeasy
LÄTTSAMlight hearted
LÖKÖ'Onion Island' in south Sweden.
LÖMSKinsidious
LÖVleaf
LÖVAdecorate with leafs
M
MACKISmade up -IS word 'Macka' is slang for 'sandwich', so 'Mackis' could mean 'sandwich thingie
MAGASINmagazine   storage unit
MAGGANSwedish girl name
MAGNIFIKmagnificent
MAJBY9 people in Sweden have this last name. Nothing else seems to.
MAJKENSwedish girl name
MAJVORSwedish girl name
MALMore   suburb
MALMA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MALOUSwedish girl name
MALTESwedish boy name
MAMMUTmammoth
MANDAL?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MANDELalmond
MANGERtown in west Norway
MANNESwedish boy name
MAREN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MARGINALmargin
MARIEBERGpart of central Stockholm
MARIUSRoman boy name
MARKLAND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MARKUSSwedish boy name
MARKÖRmarker
MARTINSwedish boy name
MATA(to) feed
MATILDASwedish girl name
MATTEUSSwedish boy name
MAVASplace in arctic Sweden
MEDALJmedal
MEDALJONGmedallion
MELBUarctic Norwegian fishing village W
MELDALsmall city in central Norway W
MELLTORPvillage in Småland
MELODImelody
MERETEScandinavian girl name
METALLmetal
METRIK?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MIENa meteorite crater lake in Småland W
MIKAELSwedish boy name
MILSwedish mile = 10km
MINDENeighborhood in the city of Bergen, west Norway W
MINIFÅNGSTmini catch
MINNAremind
MINNENmemories
MIX(a) mix
MIXA(to) mix
MIXTURmixture (older word)
MJÄLLBYfishing town in south Sweden, known for it's football team W
MJÖDmead
MJÖNÄSsmall village in south Sweden
MOLGER?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MOLNIGcloudy
MONGSTADmajor oil port and refinery in Norway W
MOSESMoses
MOSIPPAthe flower 'Anemone Vernalis' has no English name
MOSJÖtiny village in north Sweden
MOTORP?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MOTTOmotto
MUDDUSa Swedish National Park W
MULAmule   rub with snow
MUMSIGyummy
MUSIKmusic
MYDAL?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MYKENremote lighthouse island in arctic Norway
MYScoziness
MYSAto be cozy
MYSKMALVAthe flower Musk-mallowW
MÅBÄRAlpine CurrantW
MÅLA(to) paint
MÅNSTAD'Moon City' town in west Sweden
MÅSNAN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MÅTTLIGmoderate
MÄLARÖcommon name for any island in Lake Mälaren by Stockholm
MÄRITSwedish girl name
MÖKERN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
MÖRKERdarkness
MÖRRUMcity in south east Sweden W
N
NANDORa tribe of elves in the Tolkien world   Hungarian boy name
NATTnight
NEGLINGEpart the city of Nacka, by Stockholm
NEJLIKAcarnationW
NEKTARINNectarineW
NIDELVA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NILSSwedish boy name
NISSESwedish boy name
NIVÅlevel
NJUTA(to) enjoy
NOGAcareful
NOJS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NOMINELLnominal
NON?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NORBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NORDANÖ'Northerly Wind Island'. Part of the Swedish city on Avesta. Not an Island.
NORDENthe north   the nordic countriesW
NORDMYRA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NORESUND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NORNAone of the three destiny goddesses in norse mythologyW   the Calypso orchidW
NORREBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NORRESKOG'North Forest'. Place in south Sweden.
NORRSKENnorthern lights
NORRSTEN'Northstone'. Swedish village
NORVALDNorwegian boy name
NOSTALGISKnostalgic
NOTnote
NUMERÄRnumber/size
NUTIDthe present   present tense
NYSTEDcity in south Denmark W
NYTTAusefulness
NYTTIGuseful
NYTTJA(to) use
NÄCKTENlake in central Sweden
NÄRAnear
NÄSBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
NÄSSJÖa city in Småland W
NÄSTVEDDanish city W
NÄSUMtown in south Sweden
NÄTTneat
NÖJEentertainment
O
OBI?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
OBSERVATÖRobserver
ODDA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
ODDVARNorwegian boy name
OFELIASwedish girl name
OLARP?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
OLLESwedish boy name
OLUNDA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
OMARSwedish boy name
OMSORGcare, concern
OPTIMALoptimal
ORDNINGorder
OREvillage in central Denmark
ORGELorgan (the keyboard instrument)
ORKIDEorchid
ORMO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
ORRLÖTa resort outside Stockholm
ORÖDa tiny, unknown place in south Sweden
OXEL'Swedish Whitebeam', a northern European plant related to the Rose bushW
OXSKÄR'Ox Island'. Small Swedish west coast island   'Ox Island'. Small Swedish east coast island
P
PAPAJApapayaW
PARAGRAFparagraph
PARK(a) park
PATRICIASwedish girl name
PATRIKSwedish boy name
PATRULLpatrol
PAXdibs
PELLOtown in arctic Finland W
PERSIKApeach
PERSISKpersian
PETRONELLASwedish girl name
PILATORPtiny village or far in south Sweden
PINJEstone pineW
PIRO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
PJÄSpiece   (theatrical) play
PJÄTTERYDparish in Småland where Ingvar Kamprad was born
PLANplan
PLANKwooden fence   planks
PLASTISmade up -IS word 'Plast' means 'plastic', so 'plastis' could mean 'plastic thingie'   'plastic ice' or 'plasty'
PLATTAplate   slab
PLINGA(to) pling
PLUSplus
PLUTTsmall boy
POKALtrophy
POLARVIDEpolar willowW
POMPpomp
PORTISslang doorman
POVELSwedish boy nameW
POÄNGpoint
PRAKTFULLsplendid
PREMIÄRpremiere
PRESSA(to) press
PRESTERAperform   produce
PRICKIGspotted
PRODUKTproduct
PROMPTprompt
PROPERproper   fancy
PRUTAhaggle
PRÄGELimprint
PRÄKTIGgood/strong/reliable   slang overly wholesome
PRÖJSslang pay
PSPS
PUGG?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
PULTpodium
PUNKTpoint   dot
PYRA(to) smolder
PYSSLAtinker
PÅLITLIGreliable
PÅTÅRcoffee refill
PÄLLBOplace in central Sweden
R
RABALDERhullaballoo
RADIUMradiumW
RAGNASwedish girl name
RAJTANslang 'rajtan tajtan' is a silly slang term for 'partying'
RAKETrocket
RAMframe
RAMVIKVillage in north Sweden. Known as the home of former prime minster Thorbjörn Fälldin W
RANDstripe
RAPSrapeseedW
RARAadorable   rare
RARITETrarity
RAST(a) break
RATIONELLrational
REBBENES?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
REDAorder
REDALENvillage in central Norway
REDDready
REGOLITregolithW
REKOslang OK
REKTANGELrectangle
RENLIGcleanly
RENSsmall Danish village by the German border
RESAtravel   raise (a building)
RESLIGtall
RESURSresource
RETRÄTTretreat
REXBO(only map for now)
RIBBAbar (as for high jump)
RICKARDSwedish boy name
RIGELthe brightest star in OrionW
RIGGA(to) rig
RIKTIGreal/correct
RILLreel (dance)W
RINGSJÖNlake in Småland. 'Ring Lake'
RINGSKÄRsmall rocky island on the east coast
RINGUM?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
RIPE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
RISTENSwedish lake
RITVAFinnish girl name
RIVALrival
ROFYLLDpeacefull
ROGERSwedish boy name
ROSORroses
ROTERArotate
RUDOLFSwedish boy name
RUGGA(to) moult (for birds)W
RULL(a) roll
RUNDround
RUNDELcircle
RUSCHrush
RUSIGdrunken
RUSTIKrustic
RUTAsquare
RUTBOPart of the Swedish city of Avesta W
RUTERdiamond (card suit)
RUTGERSwedish boy name
RÅÅNcreek in south Sweden. Should really be named 'Råå-ån' (The Råå creek)
RÄFFLAridge
RÄNDERstripes
RÄNTAinterest rate
RÄTTVIKplace in central Sweden. My father is from Rättvik. W
RÖNNrowan treeW
RÖNNBÄRrowan berry
RÖNNSKÄRIsland in north Sweden. Location of a major Smelter.
RÖNÅSplace in south Sweden
RÖRA(to) touch   stir   mess
S
SAGOLIKfabulous   like a fairytale
SALBOplace in central Sweden
SALMIplace in central Finland
SALONGsalon
SALTSKÄR?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SAMLAcollect
SAMTIDcontemporary time
SANELABosnian girl name
SANNIFinnish girl name
SARALISASwedish girl name
SARITAIndian girl name
SATINsatin
SAXÅN'Scissor Creek'. Place in west Sweden
SEBASTIANSwedish boy name
SEKINsequin
SEMVIK?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SENIORsenior
SIGNESwedish girl name
SIGNERA(to) sign
SIGNUMsignum (really a latin word)
SIGRIDSwedish girl name
SILJANMajor Swedish lake
SINDALtown in north Denmark W
SIRLIGgraceful & fragile
SITTA(to) sit
SJÖVIK'Lake Bay', village in west Sweden W
SKAFFAobtain
SKALApeel   scale (of a map)
SKIMMER(a) shimmer
SKIMRA(to) shimmer
SKIR?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SKOJfun
SKOJIGfunny
SKRAPAscrape
SKRIBENTwriter
SKRINshrine   box
SKRUVSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SKUBBslang can mean 'a run' and many other things
SKUGGIGshadowy
SKUTTA(to) hop
SKYDDprotection
SKYDDAprotect
SKÅLIG'bowly'
SKÄNKA(to) give
SKÄRcuts   tiny rocky island   pink
SKÖLDPADDAturtle
SLABANGslang slabang!
SLINGAloop   trail
SLIPADsharpened
SLITBARa made up word that would mean 'something that wears well' if it existed
SLOMsmelt (fish)W
SLUGGERswenglish slugger
SLUGISmade up -IS word 'Slug' means 'sly', so 'slugis' could mean 'sly one'
SLUMRAslumber
SLÅNblackthorn or sloeW
SLÄTTENthe plain. Several tiny Swedish places have this name
SLÄTTHULT?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SMAKA(to) taste
SMARTAsmart (plural)
SMASKAmunch
SMEDSTA'Blacksmith City' in north Sweden
SMIDDforged (in blacksmithing)
SMILA(fake) smile
SMYCKAadorn
SMÅDAL'Small Valley'. Tiny village in west Sweden
SMÅLAND'Small Lands'. The province where IKEA was born. The IKEA kids play area has this name as a punny read of the word as 'land of the small'W
SMÄRTtall, thin & good looking
SNACKslang talk
SNARKAsnore
SNIGLARsnails
SNILLEgenius
SNITSIGslang snazzy
SNITTA(to) cut (flowers)
SNODDtwisty string   slang stolen
SNUDDA(barely) touch
SNURRspin
SNÅLISslang tightwad
SNÅRthicketW
SNÄLLnice/kind
SNÄRTIGcutting (speech)   slender
SNÖA(to) snow
SNÖFLINGAseveral snow flakes stuck together
SNÖSTJÄRNAindividual snow flakeW
SOCKERÄRTsugarsnap peaW
SODAsoda
SOFIASwedish girl name
SOLsun
SOLIGsunny
SOLSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SOLVARNorwegian boy name
SOLVEIGSwedish girl name
SOMRIG'summery'
SORLA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SORTERA(to) sort
SORTIexit
SOVA(to) sleep
SPALTcolumn
SPARKA(to) kick
SPARSAMfrugal
SPEJA(to) scout
SPOLINGbrat
SPONTANspontaneous
SPRALLIGsprightly
SPÄNNslang 1 Krona ($0.14)
SPÄRRA(to) block
SPÖKA(to) haunt
STABILstable
STAVEplace in southwest Norway
STEFANSwedish boy name
STEKsteak
STEKA(to) fry
STENstone   Swedish boy name
STENSTORPtown in Central Sweden
STIBYvillage in south east Sweden
STICKA(to) knit   (to) leave   (to) stab
STILstyle
STJÄLKstalk (plant stem)
STJÄRNAstar
STOCKHOLMthe capital of Sweden W
STOLMENIsland in west Norway W
STOPPstop
STORMstorm
STORNÄS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
STORÅ?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
STRATOSFÄRstratosphereW
STRECKETthe line
STRIB?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
STRIKTstrict
STRILAspray
STRIND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
STRÅstraw
STRÅLANDEbrilliant
STUGAcottage
STYCKEpiece
STÄLLstand
SULTANsultan
SUMMERA(to) sum
SUNESwedish boy name
SUNNANsoutherly wind
SUPERFINsuper fine
SUSSA(to) sleep (baby talk)
SUVERÄNsuperior   independent
SVAJS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SVALAswallowW
SVALKA(lightly) chill
SVEJE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SVIND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SVINGA(to) swing
SVITsuite
SY(to) sow
SYLLINGvillage in south Norway W
SYNTESsynthesis
SYRENLilacW
SÄTERcity in central Sweden W
SÄVERN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
SÖRLINorwegian mountain village
SÖRUMcity in south Norway W
T
TACKSAMgrateful
TAFJORD(only map for now)
TAG(to) take
TAJMAswenglish (to) time
TAJTswenglish tight
TALLVIK?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TANJARussian girl name
TASSAto walk quietly and possibly sneakily, like a cat (there has to be a better word?)
TECKENsign
TEKLASwedish girl name
TEPPAS?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TERJENorwegian boy name
TERMOSFÄRThermosphereW
TERTIALtertile (third of a year)
TEXTURtexture
THISTEDcity in north Denmark
TIDLÖSAtimeless
TILLAGA(to) cook
TINDRAtwinkle
TISTELthistle
TITTAlook
TJUSIGnice looking
TJÖMEisland village in south east Norway W
TOBIASSwedish boy name
TOBOsmall town in central Sweden
TOFTBO?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TOGAtoga
TOKIGcrazy
TOLGa village in Småland
TOLGAtown in southeast Norway W
TORBJÖRNSwedish boy name
TORKA(to) dry   drought
TORSBY'Thors Village' . Swedish town in the forests near Norway. W
TOSTARP?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TRAKTORtractor
TRAMPAtread   pedal
TRANBY?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TRANDAL'Crane Valley' in west Norway
TRATTfunnel
TRENSUMtiny village in south Sweden
TRILLINGtriplet
TRIPPtrip
TRIVSAMpleasant
TRIVSELwell being
TROFASTfaithful
TROJKAtroika
TROLIGlikely
TROLLFJORDEN'Troll Fjord', Photogenic fjord in north Norway
TROLLSTA'Troll Town'. SMall place south of Stockholm
TROLSKmagic/enchanted   troll-like
TROMSNESa small Norwegian village/farm
TROMSÖa city in arctic Norway. Home of Röyksopp W
TRONDHEIMone of Norway's biggest cities W
TRONESarea in the Norwegian city of Verdal
TROSSstrong rope used on boats
TRULSScandinavian boy name
TRYGGsecure
TRYTArun short   be deficient
TRÄDtree
TULLERÖan island in the Stockholm archipelago
TULLSTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
TULPANtulip
TUNDRAtundra
TUPPLURnap
TVEITplace in west Norway
TVILLINGtwin
TVÄTTAwash
TYDAinterpret
TYGLÖSAclothless
TYLÖSANDAn exclusive Swedish beach town. Home to Roxette star Per Gessle W
TÅRNBYDanish city near Copenhagen W
TÅRSTA'Tear Town'. Place in west Sweden
TÄLJAREnumeratorW
TÄRNAN'The Tern'. Lake in central Sweden.
TÄRNÖ'Tern Island'. In south Sweden
U
ULDUMDanish town
ULSBERGa place in Norway
UNGyoung
UNNISwedish girl name
UPPENBARobvious
UPPLEVA(to) experience
UPPTÄCKAdiscover
URBANurban
USTA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
UTBYsmall village in West Sweden W
UTMÄRKTexcellent
UVÅS'Owl Ridge'. Obscure place in central Sweden.
V
VACKERbeautiful
VAKENawake
VALBY(only map for now)
VALSUND?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VANVIK(only map for now)
VARIERAvary
VARSAMcareful
VASENthe vase
VASSsharp   reedW
VEJMONvillage in north Sweden
VERKLIGreal
VERKSAMactive
VERSALcapital letter
VESSLAweaselW
VETEwheat
VIDEwillowW
VIKA(to) fold
VIKAREsomething (or someone) that folds
VIKISmade up -IS word 'Vika' means 'to fold', so 'vikis' could mean 'fold thingie'
VILArest
VILDBÄRwild berries
VILSElost
VILSHULTvillage in south Sweden
VINDE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VINJETTvignette
VINKwave   hint
VINNA(to) win
VINSTRAvillage and river in central Norway W
VIPPAflap
VIREN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VIRRE?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VISENa lake in Småland
VISTOFTAplace in south Sweden
VITAMINvitamin
VITAMINERvitamins
VITSKÄRtiny godforsaken Swedish island
VITTEN19th centry small coin. Now only used in the expression 'not worth a vitten'
VIVAN?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VOLYMvolume
VRETA?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VRETENa station in the Stockholm subway W
VURMcraze
VÅGwave
VÅGENthe wave
VÅLLÖ?No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com
VÅRLJUNGspring heathW
VÄDDteaselW
VÄGGISmade up -IS word 'Vägg' means 'wall', so 'väggis' could mean 'wall thingie'
VÄGHULTtiny place in Småland
VÄNLIGfriendly
VÄNNAplace in west Sweden
VÄRDEvalue
VÄRLDworld
VÄRMEwarmth
VÄV(a) weave
VÄXT(a) plant
W
WILMASwedish girl name
Y
YNGSJÖcoastal village in south Sweden
YSBYvillage in south Sweden
YTTERLIGadditional   extreme
Z
ZITAThe patron saint of maidsW   Stockholm's oldest movie theatre
Å
ÅDAL(only map for now)
ÅNES(only map for now)
ÅNNplace in north Sweden
ÅRLIGyearly
ÅRSTIDseason (one of the four)
ÅSARPplace in Småland
ÅSELEtown in north Sweden
ÅSUNDENfamous rauk site on Gotland
Ä
ÄLMHULTcity in Småland where the first IKEA store opened in 1958 W
ÄNGArural place in central Sweden
ÄPPLARÖan island in the Stockholm archipelago
ÄRBARhonorable
ÄTRANplace and river in south Sweden
Ö
ÖDMJUKhumble
ÖGLAloop (on a string)
ÖNSKAwish
ÖPPENopen
ÖRESUNDthe strait between Sweden and Denmark W
ÖRTERherbs
ÖSTERBYMOvillage in Sweden
ÖSTERÖ'East Island', Island in west Finland.