The IKEA Dictionary

By Lars Petrus

This site is not affiliated with IKEA in any way.

Part of what makes IKEA unique is their product names. Each name means something, often in a funny or ambigious way. When IKEA went international, they decided to use the same Swedish names everywhere. This makes sense from an organizational sanity standpoint, but it deprives most of the world of this particular joy.

Until now!

IKEA product names fall into a few main groups.

❞ Proper Swedish words.

❞ Improper Swedish words. IKEA laughs at the 'rules' of human language!

☺☺ First names. Mostly Swedish, some Scandinavian, occasional exotic names.

✖Geographical names. Swedish, Danish, Norwegian or Finnish. Yes, there are patterns. Here is a map of all 320 places

★ A few names that defy categorization.

? Mystery names I haven't figured out... Currently 130 out of 1362 names.

THIS SITE IS INCOMPLETE AND VERY MUCH UNDER CONSTRUCTION!

Even the defined words can be incomplete (or wrong), since the words are deliberately ambigious, and several places have the same name. Send feedback to ikea@lar5.com

A

ABSORB ❞ swenglish absorb absorb

ADMETE ★ name from Greek mythology name from Greek mythology W

AGAM ❞ the Agama Agama lizard the Agama Agama lizard W

AGEN ✖ a city in France? a city in France?

AGNARYD ✖ uninhabited place in Småland uninhabited place in Småland

AGNE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

AINA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

AKSDAL ✖ town in west Norway W town in west Norway

AKURUM ★ a kind of big bottle used by the Turkana people in east Africa a kind of big bottle used by the Turkana people in east Africa

AKUT ❞ acute ❞ emergency room acuteemergency room

ALARM ❞ alarm alarm

ALEX ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ALG ❞ alga (singular of algae) alga (singular of algae) W

ALKALISK ❞ alkaline alkaline

ALLAK ✖ mountain in arctic Sweden mountain in arctic Sweden

ALLAMÅLA ✖ place in Småland place in Småland

ALSARP ✖ village in Småland village in Småland

ALSEDA ✖ place in Småland place in Småland

ALSVIK ✖ place in Stockholm archipelago place in Stockholm archipelago

ALVE ☺ Old Swedish boy name Old Swedish boy name

ALVINE ☺ Old English girl name Old English girl name

ALÄNG ✖ part of the town of Västervik in Sweden part of the town of Västervik in Sweden

AMALIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

AMON ★ seems like this is the Egyptian deity Amun-Ra seems like this is the Egyptian deity Amun-Ra W

AMORF ❞ amorphous amorphous

ANDREA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ANDRUP ✖ Danish village Danish village

ANDY ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ANEBODA ✖ part of Lammhult in Sweden part of Lammhult in Sweden

ANEMON ❞ sea anemone sea anemone W

ANITA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ANJA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ANNAMOA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ANNARS ❞ otherwise otherwise

ANNO ❞ year (from latin) year (from latin)

ANNONS ❞ advert advert

ANORDNA ❞ arrange arrange

ANRIK ❞ rich in heritage rich in heritage

ANSSI ☺ Finnish boy name Finnish boy name

ANTIK ❞ ancient ancient

ANTILOP ❞ antilope antilope

ANTONIUS ☺ Latin boy name Latin boy name

APELSKÄR ✖ Swedish island on south east coast Swedish island on south east coast

ARHOLMA ✖ an island in the Stockholm archipelago an island in the Stockholm archipelago

ARILD ✖ part of the city of Höganäs, Sweden part of the city of Höganäs, Sweden

ARRAK ❞ Asian alcoholic beverage, used to make W Asian alcoholic beverage, used to make Swedish Punsch

ARV ❞ inheritance ❞ heritage inheritanceheritage

ARVINN ☺ Norwegian boy name Norwegian boy name

ASKER ✖ Norwegian city near Oslo Norwegian city near Oslo

ASPEKT ❞ aspect aspect

ASPELUND ✖ arctic Norwegian city arctic Norwegian city

ASPUDDEN ✖ Stockholm neighborhood and subway station Stockholm neighborhood and subway station

ASPVIK ✖ 'Aspen Bay'. In central Sweden 'Aspen Bay'. In central Sweden

ASTRAKAN ❞ an apple variety popular in Sweden an apple variety popular in Sweden

ATNA ✖ village in south east Norway W village in south east Norway

ATTEST ❞ certificate certificate

ATTITYD ❞ attitude attitude

AUKRA ✖ town in west Norway W town in west Norway

B

BAGGE ❞ ram ram

BAGIS ❞ slang 1 Krona ($0.14) ❞ slang the Stockholm suburb of Bagarmossen 1 Krona ($0.14)the Stockholm suburb of Bagarmossen W

BALSER ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BAND ❞ ribbon ❞ (recording) tape ❞ (rock) band ribbon(recording) tape(rock) band

BAREN ❞ the bar the bar

BARNSLIG ❞ childish childish

BAROMETER ❞ barometer barometer

BASISK ❞ alkaline alkaline

BASTANT ❞ big & solid big & solid

BATIST ❞ cambric cloth cambric cloth W

BEATA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

BEDDINGE ✖ place in southernmost Sweden place in southernmost Sweden

BEHANDLA ❞ (to) treat (to) treat

BEHÖVD ❞ needed needed

BEKVÄM ❞ comfortable comfortable

BELLINGE ✖ place in Denmark place in Denmark

BENJAMIN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BENNO ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BERGSBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BERIT ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

BERNHARD ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BERTA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

BERTBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BERTIL ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BERÄTTA ❞ (to) tell (to) tell

BERÖM ❞ praise praise

BESKÅDA ❞ (to) view (to) view

BESTÅ ❞ remain ❞ consist of remainconsist of

BETA ❞ graze ❞ beet grazebeet

BEVARA ❞ preserve preserve

BIBBI ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

BIBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BIGARRÅ ❞ white-heart cherry white-heart cherry

BIGUM ✖ Danish village, known for it's church Danish village, known for it's church

BILD ❞ picture picture

BILDAD ❞ educated educated

BILLSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BILLY ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BISSA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BITIG ★ Strangely constructed word. Should mean 'bite-y', or condusive to biting. Strangely constructed word. Should mean 'bite-y', or condusive to biting.

BJURSTA ✖ part of Sollefteå in north Sweden part of Sollefteå in north Sweden

BJURÖN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BJÄRNUM ✖ town in south Sweden W town in south Sweden

BJÖRKEFALL ✖ 'Birch Fall'. Tiny place in south Sweden 'Birch Fall'. Tiny place in south Sweden

BJÖRKEN ❞ the birch the birch W

BJÖRKUDDEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BJÖRNHOLMEN ✖ 'Bear Island' in south Finland 'Bear Island' in south Finland

BLAD ❞ leaf leaf

BLADET ❞ the leaf the leaf

BLADHULT ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BLANDA ❞ (to) mix (to) mix

BLANKEN ✖ two lakes (Big Blanken and Small Blanken) in southeast Sweden. two lakes (Big Blanken and Small Blanken) in southeast Sweden.

BLASKA ❞ slang newspaper newspaper

BLECKA ❞ drinking binge drinking binge

BLIMP ❞ blimp blimp

BLIXT ❞ lightning ❞ (camera) flash lightning(camera) flash

BLOCK ❞ (a) block (a) block

BLOM ❞ bloom bloom

BLOMMA ❞ flower flower

BLOMSTER ❞ flower flower

BLOMÖRT ★ Literally 'flower herb', but it looks most like a misspelling of 'bolmört', which is the toxic plant 'stinking nightshade' Literally 'flower herb', but it looks most like a misspelling of 'bolmört', which is the toxic plant 'stinking nightshade' W

BLOSSANDE ❞ flaring flaring

BLUNDA ❞ to close one's eyes to close one's eyes

BOALT ✖ small place in south Sweden small place in south Sweden

BOASJÖ ✖ lake in Småland lake in Småland

BOHOLMEN ✖ inland lake in central Sweden inland lake in central Sweden

BOLIDEN ✖ gold mine in north Sweden W gold mine in north Sweden

BOLLÖ ✖ 'Ball Island'. In south Sweden. 'Ball Island'. In south Sweden.

BOLMEN ✖ lake in Småland W lake in Småland

BOMULL ❞ cotton cotton

BONDIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Bonde' means 'farmer, so 'bondis' could mean 'farmer thingie' 'Bonde' means 'farmer, so 'bondis' could mean 'farmer thingie'

BONETT ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BORNHOLM ✖ a major Danish Island W a major Danish Island

BORRBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BORRIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Borr' means 'drill', so 'borris' could mean 'drill thingie' 'Borr' means 'drill', so 'borris' could mean 'drill thingie'

BOSSE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

BOÅS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BRALLIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Bralla' is slang for 'pants', so 'Brallis' could mean 'pants thingie' ❞ slang hot babe 'Bralla' is slang for 'pants', so 'Brallis' could mean 'pants thingie'hot babe

BRANÄS ✖ place in Småland place in Småland

BRARUP ✖ Danish church Danish church

BRASA ❞ fireplace ❞ slang crotch fireplacecrotch

BRAVUR ❞ bravura bravura

BREDSKÄR ✖ 'Wide Island' in Finland 'Wide Island' in Finland

BRODER ❞ brother brother

BRODYR ❞ embroidery embroidery

BROMMÖ ✖ an island in Sweden's largest lake, Vänern an island in Sweden's largest lake, Vänern

BRUM ❞ hum hum

BRUNKRISSLA ❞ a flower apparently called 'Ploughman's-spikenard' in English a flower apparently called 'Ploughman's-spikenard' in English

BRYNE ❞ sharpening stone sharpening stone W

BRÄDA ❞ board ❞ slang outcompete a rival boardoutcompete a rival

BULLAR ❞ buns buns

BUMERANG ❞ boomerang boomerang

BURKEN ❞ the can the can

BURS ✖ village on Gotland village on Gotland

BURSJÖN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BYGEL ❞ U shaped metal piece. As used in stirrups, underwire bras, padlocks, electronics, etc U shaped metal piece. As used in stirrups, underwire bras, padlocks, electronics, etc

BYGGA ❞ (to) build (to) build

BYHOLMA ✖ small village in Småland small village in Småland

BÅDALEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

BÅGVIK ✖ 'Bend Bay'. Place in Småland 'Bend Bay'. Place in Småland

BÅVEN ✖ Swedish lake Swedish lake

BÄRBAR ❞ carryable. mostly used for laptop computers carryable. mostly used for laptop computers

BÄRBY ✖ village outside Uppsala, Sweden W village outside Uppsala, Sweden

BÄSTIS ❞ slang best friend best friend

BÖJA ❞ (to) bend (to) bend

BÖLSNÄS ✖ tiny place in Småland tiny place in Småland

BÖRJE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

C

CALYPSO ❞ calypso calypso

CAPITA ❞ (latin) head (latin) head

CECILIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

CENTRERA ❞ (to) center (to) center

CHARM ❞ charm charm

CHARMÖR ❞ charmer charmer

CIRKEL ❞ circle circle

CLIPS ❞ swenglish clips clips

CYRIL ☺ Ancient Greek boy name Ancient Greek boy name

D

DACKE ❞ The leader of the Dacke War rebellion of 1542-43 The leader of the Dacke War rebellion of 1542-43 W

DALFRED ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

DALSELV ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

DATA ❞ data data

DAVE ☺ English boy name English boy name

DECENNIUM ❞ decade decade

DEGERNES ✖ village in south east Norway W village in south east Norway

DEKA ❞ slang to deteriorate to deteriorate

DEKAD ❞ 10 days 10 days

DELIKAT ❞ delicious ❞ delicate deliciousdelicate

DESSERT ❞ dessert dessert

DETOLF ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

DIGNITET ❞ value, ranking value, ranking

DILLING ✖ a village in Østfold, Norway a village in Østfold, Norway

DIMMA ❞ (a) fog (a) fog

DIMPA ❞ drop unexpectedly drop unexpectedly

DINERA ❞ (to) dine (to) dine

DIOD ❞ diode diode

DIODER ❞ diodes diodes

DIREKT ❞ direct direct

DISKA ❞ wash dishes wash dishes

DISKRET ❞ discreet discreet

DISTANS ❞ distance distance

DITTE ☺ German girl name German girl name

DIVISION ❞ division division

DJUR ❞ animal animal

DOCKSTA ✖ village in north Sweden W village in north Sweden

DOFTA ❞ to smell (nice) to smell (nice)

DOKUMENT ❞ (a) document (a) document

DOLD ❞ hidden hidden

DOMSJÖ ✖ town in north Sweden. Home of Peter Forsberg and other ice hockey stars. town in north Sweden. Home of Peter Forsberg and other ice hockey stars.

DRAGAN ☺ Serbian/Croatian/Bosnian boy name Serbian/Croatian/Bosnian boy name

DRAGON ❞ Tarragon or dragon's-wort Tarragon or dragon's-wort W

DRIBBLA ❞ dribble dribble

DRILL ❞ mechanical practice mechanical practice

DROPPAR ❞ drops drops

DROPS ❞ swenglish drops drops

DRYCKJOM ❞ older word for (mostly alcoholic) drinks older word for (mostly alcoholic) drinks

DRÄLLA ❞ slang 'muck around' or 'spill' 'muck around' or 'spill'

DRÖMMA ❞ (to) dream (to) dream

DRÖMMAR ❞ dreams dreams

DRÖNA ❞ (to) idle (to) idle

DUDERÖ ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

DUKTIG ❞ capable capable

DUTT ❞ a tiny amount a tiny amount

DYGN ❞ day ❞ 24 hour period day24 hour period

DYNING ❞ swell (long low wave) swell (long low wave)

DÅTID ❞ past tense past tense

DÄMPA ❞ (to) soften (to) soften

DÄNKA ❞ to spray water on laundry to spray water on laundry

E

EDGAR ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

EDIT ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

EDLAND ✖ village in central Norway W village in central Norway

EDSVIK ✖ small fishing village on Swedens west coast small fishing village on Swedens west coast

EFFEKTIV ❞ effective effective

EGBY ✖ village on Öland in Sweden village on Öland in Sweden

EGEBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

EIDE ✖ Norwegian coast town W Norwegian coast town

EINA ✖ village in central Norway W village in central Norway

EKARP ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

EKBY ✖ 'Oak Village'. Small village in west Sweden 'Oak Village'. Small village in west Sweden

EKORRE ❞ squirrel squirrel

EKTORP ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

EKÅS ✖ 'Oak Ridge'. Part of the city of Borås in west Sweden 'Oak Ridge'. Part of the city of Borås in west Sweden

ELDIG ❞ fiery fiery

ELGÅ ✖ village in east Norway village in east Norway

ELIAS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ELISABET ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ELLY ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ELSFJORD ✖ northern Nerwegian town W northern Nerwegian town

ELVERDAM ✖ a camping site in Denmark a camping site in Denmark

EMSEN ✖ a small Swedish lake a small Swedish lake

ENERGISK ❞ energetic energetic

ENGAN ✖ place in arctic Norway place in arctic Norway

ENGENES ✖ arctic Norwegian peninsula arctic Norwegian peninsula

ENGER ✖ small village in central Norway small village in central Norway

ENJE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

ENSEMBLE ❞ ensemble ensemble

ENSEN ✖ lake in central Sweden lake in central Sweden

ENVIS ❞ stubborn stubborn

EPOK ❞ epoch epoch

ERBIUM ❞ Erbium. The 68th element, discovered in Sweden in 1843 Erbium. The 68th element, discovered in Sweden in 1843 W

ERFJORD ✖ Norwegian coast town W Norwegian coast town

ERIK ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ERIKSLUND ✖ village in central Sweden village in central Sweden

ERLING ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ERSERUD ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

ERSLEV ✖ village in Denmark village in Denmark

EVABRITT ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

EVERT ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

EXKLUSIVT ❞ exclusive exclusive

EXPEDIT ❞ shop assistant shop assistant

F

FABIAN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

FABLER ❞ fables fables

FADO ★ a Portugese folk music genre a Portugese folk music genre W

FAMNIG ❞ 'famn' = embrace, so 'famnig' would mean 'embrace-y' if that concept made any sense. 'famn' = embrace, so 'famnig' would mean 'embrace-y' if that concept made any sense.

FANAHOLM ✖ area outside Älmhult area outside Älmhult

FANSTA ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

FANTAST ❞ enthusiast enthusiast

FANTASTISK ❞ fantastic fantastic

FARTYG ❞ (a) ship (a) ship

FARUM ✖ ancient Danish city W ancient Danish city

FAS ❞ phase phase

FASTBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

FATTBAR ❞ 'graspable', with both hand and mind 'graspable', with both hand and mind

FAVORIT ❞ favorite favorite

FEJKA ❞ swenglish (to) fake (to) fake

FELICIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

FEMMEN ✖ lake in south Sweden lake in south Sweden

FENOMEN ❞ phenomenon phenomenon

FIALENA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

FIBBE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

FIDJETUN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

FIGGJO ✖ porcelain manufacturing village in Norway W porcelain manufacturing village in Norway

FIGUR ❞ figure figure

FIL ❞ file ❞ lane ❞ Swedish youghurt filelaneSwedish youghurt

FILLSTA ✖ place in north Sweden place in north Sweden

FILT ❞ blanket blanket

FINLIR ❞ finesse play (sports) finesse play (sports)

FINNVIK ✖ 'Finn Bay'. In Norway 'Finn Bay'. In Norway

FINTORP ✖ a small place in Småland a small place in Småland

FIRA ❞ celebrate ❞ lower with a rope celebratelower with a rope

FISK ❞ (a) fish (a) fish

FISKÖ ✖ 'Fish Island'. Small island in west Finland. 'Fish Island'. Small island in west Finland.

FIXA ❞ (to) fix (to) fix

FJORDGARD ✖ place in arctic Norway W place in arctic Norway

FJÄDRAR ❞ feathers feathers

FJÄLLSTA ✖ village in central Sweden village in central Sweden

FLADDRA ❞ (to) flutter (to) flutter

FLAKSA ★ a misspellling of flaxa ('(to) flap'), or flaska ('bottle') ...? a misspellling of flaxa ('(to) flap'), or flaska ('bottle') ...?

FLOKATI ❞ ancient macedonian wool rug ancient macedonian wool rug W

FLOKENES ✖ place in Norway place in Norway

FLORA ❞ flora flora

FLORERA ❞ flourish flourish

FLORVÅG ✖ part of the Norwegian city of Askøy. Site of German naval base during WW2. part of the Norwegian city of Askøy. Site of German naval base during WW2.

FLORÖ ✖ Norways westernmost town W Norways westernmost town

FLUKTA ❞ slang (to) look (to) look

FLYGEL ❞ grand piano ❞ wing (of mansion) grand pianowing (of mansion)

FLYN ✖ a village in central Sweden a village in central Sweden

FLYT ❞ flow flow

FLYTTA ❞ move move

FLÅREN ✖ lake in Småland lake in Småland

FLÄCKIG ❞ spotted spotted

FLÄNG ❞ slang hurry/bustle ❞ slang stupid hurry/bustlestupid

FLÄRKE ✖ 3 different villages in Örnsköldsvik have this name 3 different villages in Örnsköldsvik have this name

FLÄTA ❞ braid braid

FLÖRT ❞ flirt flirt

FNISS ❞ giggle giggle

FOLK ❞ people people

FONNES ✖ place in west Norway place in west Norway

FORM ❞ shape shape

FORMAT ❞ format format

FORSÅ ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

FOSSING ❞ (baby talk) foot (baby talk) foot

FOTO ❞ photo photo

FRAKTA ❞ to transport cargo to transport cargo

FRAMSTÅ ❞ (to) appear (to) appear

FRAMTID ❞ future future

FRANKLIN ☺ English boy name English boy name

FREDEN ❞ the peace the peace

FREDRIK ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

FREDRIKA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

FROST ❞ frost frost

FROSTA ❞ (to) frost (to) frost

FRYKEN ✖ three lakes in west Sweden (upper, middle and lower Fryken) three lakes in west Sweden (upper, middle and lower Fryken)

FRÄCK ❞ brazen brazen

FRÄJEN ✖ lake in Småland lake in Småland

FRÖ ❞ seed seed

FUSION ❞ fusion fusion

FYLLEN ✖ two lakes (North & South Fyllen) in Småland ❞ (archaic) 'fill!' two lakes (North & South Fyllen) in Småland (archaic) 'fill!'

FÅBORG ✖ ancient Danish city ancient Danish city

FÅNGST ❞ (a) catch (a) catch

FÅVANG ✖ town in central Norway W town in central Norway

FÄRGGLAD ❞ colorful colorful

FÄRGRIK ❞ colorful colorful

FÄRM ❞ swift swift

FÖRHÖJA ❞ elevate elevate

FÖRNUFT ❞ reason (the capacity for rational thought) reason (the capacity for rational thought)

FÖRSIKTIG ❞ careful careful

FÖRVAR ❞ storage storage

G

GABBEH ❞ a sort of Persian carpet a sort of Persian carpet W

GALANT ❞ gallant gallant

GALEJ ❞ partying partying

GATTEN ✖ Danish village. Has a golf court. Danish village. Has a golf court.

GEDSER ✖ the Danish city with the ferry to Germany W the Danish city with the ferry to Germany

GEMAK ❞ chamber chamber

GIDEÅ ✖ a village in north Sweden a village in north Sweden

GILBERT ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

GILDA ☺ Old girl name Old girl name

GIMÅN ✖ river in north Sweden river in north Sweden

GLANA ❞ stare stare

GLASHOLM ✖ 'Glass Island'. Place in south Sweden 'Glass Island'. Place in south Sweden

GLENN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

GLES ❞ sparse sparse

GLIMMA ❞ gleam gleam

GLIMT ❞ glimpse glimpse

GLIS ❞ dim light dim light

GLITTER ❞ glitter glitter

GLOBAL ❞ global global

GLÄNSA ❞ shine shine

GLÄTTIG ❞ shiny ❞ happy shinyhappy

GLÖDA ❞ (to) glow (to) glow

GNARP ✖ town in central Sweden town in central Sweden

GNISTRA ❞ (to) sparkle (to) sparkle

GODIS ❞ candy candy

GODMORGON ❞ good morning good morning

GOLIAT ☺ Biblical boy name Biblical boy name

GORM ☺ Danish boy name Danish boy name

GOSA ❞ snuggle snuggle

GOSIG ❞ snuggly snuggly

GRANAT ❞ grenade grenade

GRANEMO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GRANLIDEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GRANÅS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GRAPEFRUKT ❞ grape fruit grape fruit

GRAVYR ❞ engraving engraving

GREGOR ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

GREJ ❞ thing thing

GREVBÄCK ✖ village in south Sweden with a 700 year old church village in south Sweden with a 700 year old church

GRILLA ❞ (to) barbeque (to) barbeque

GRILLER ❞ slang strange ideas ❞ slang ice skates strange ideasice skates

GRIMEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GRIMLE ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

GRIMSTAD ✖ place in Norway place in Norway

GRODA ❞ frog frog

GROGGY ❞ groggy groggy

GROLAND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GRUNDTAL ❞ cardinal number cardinal number

GRUNKA ❞ thingie thingie

GRYBY ✖ 'Dawn Village' in south Sweden 'Dawn Village' in south Sweden

GRÄNUM ✖ village in south Sweden village in south Sweden

GRÄS ❞ grass grass

GRÖNÖ ✖ 'Green Island'. A beach in Småland 'Green Island'. A beach in Småland

GULDLIN ❞ golden flax (plant) golden flax (plant)

GULLHOLMEN ✖ 'Gold Island'. Old fishing village on Sweden's west coast. 'Gold Island'. Old fishing village on Sweden's west coast.

GULLIVER ❞ Gulliver (the name) Gulliver (the name)

GULLUNGE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GUNILLA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

GUNVOR ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

GUSTAV ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

GYLLEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

GYNNSAM ❞ favorable favorable

GÅNGBAR ❞ viable viable

GÅSGRUND ✖ 'Goose Ground'. Tiny Finnish island 'Goose Ground'. Tiny Finnish island

GÅVA ❞ gift gift

GÄSPA ❞ (to) yawn (to) yawn

GÖMMAREN ✖ 'The Hider'. A lake south of Stockolm W 'The Hider'. A lake south of Stockolm

H

HAGALUND ✖ site of the landmark blue highrises near Stockholm W site of the landmark blue highrises near Stockholm

HAGAVIK ✖ town in west Norway town in west Norway

HAKE ❞ hook hook

HALLARYD ✖ village in Småland village in Småland

HALSTED ✖ Danish village with a golf court, a church and a monestaryv Danish village with a golf court, a church and a monestaryv

HAMNVIK ✖ 'Harbor Bay' in Norway 'Harbor Bay' in Norway

HAMPEN ✖ a parish in central Denmark ❞ slang marijuana a parish in central Denmark marijuana

HANNES ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

HARESTUA ✖ town in south Norway town in south Norway

HAROLA ✖ town in west Finland town in west Finland

HARRY ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

HATTEN ❞ the hat the hat

HAVBRO ✖ village in north Denmark village in north Denmark

HEAT ❞ swenglish used in Swedish only in the sports sense, as in 'heat 3 of the qualification round' used in Swedish only in the sports sense, as in 'heat 3 of the qualification round'

HEDDA ☺ short for Hedvig girl name short for Hedvig girl name

HEDRA ❞ (to) honor (to) honor

HEIDAL ✖ town in central Norway W town in central Norway

HEIMDAL ✖ area in the Norwegian city of Trondheim W area in the Norwegian city of Trondheim

HEJKA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

HELLUM ✖ town in north Denmark town in north Denmark

HELMER ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

HELSINGÖR ✖ Danish city. Hamlet's home town W Danish city. Hamlet's home town

HEMLIS ❞ slang secret secret

HEMMA ❞ at home at home

HEMMET ❞ the home the home

HEMNES ✖ town in north Norway W town in north Norway

HEMSJÖ ✖ 'Home Lake', a church village in west Sweden 'Home Lake', a church village in west Sweden

HENRIKSDAL ✖ 'Henrik's Valley', village in west Finland 'Henrik's Valley', village in west Finland

HENSVIK ✖ subvillage in central Sweden subvillage in central Sweden

HERAND ✖ village in west Norway village in west Norway

HERMAN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

HESSUM ✖ in Denmark in Denmark

HJARTDAL ✖ town in south Norway W town in south Norway

HJELMÅS ✖ a place in west Norway a place in west Norway

HJUVIK ✖ a heighborhood in Göteborg W a heighborhood in Göteborg

HJÄRTA ❞ heart heart

HJÖRDIS ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

HOJTA ❞ slang shout shout

HOO ★ this doesn't seem to mean anything. My guess is it's 'HOOD' with a D-octomy. this doesn't seem to mean anything. My guess is it's 'HOOD' with a D-octomy.

HOPA ❞ hoard hoard

HOPEN ❞ the crowd the crowd

HOSLE ✖ neighborhood in the city of Bærum on south Norway neighborhood in the city of Bærum on south Norway

HOVEN ✖ town in Denmark W town in Denmark

HOVET ✖ a major ice hockey arena in Stockholm W a major ice hockey arena in Stockholm

HOVSKÄR ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

HOVÅS ✖ a part of Askim in Gothenburg, Sweden a part of Askim in Gothenburg, Sweden

HUGLO ✖ an island in west Norway an island in west Norway

HUGO ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

HULDA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

HULINGEN ✖ the lake by the city of Hultsfred in south Sweden the lake by the city of Hultsfred in south Sweden

HULTET ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

HULTÖ ✖ Island off the Småland coast Island off the Småland coast

HUSNES ✖ Aluminium town in west Norway W Aluminium town in west Norway

HUSVIK ✖ place in north Norway place in north Norway

HUSÅ ✖ 'House Creek. Swedish mountain village 'House Creek. Swedish mountain village

HUSÖN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

HUTTEN ❞ the shot (of alcohol) the shot (of alcohol)

HYLLIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Hylla' means 'shelf', so 'Hyllis' could mean 'shelf thingie' 'Hylla' means 'shelf', so 'Hyllis' could mean 'shelf thingie'

HYTTAN ❞ an iron ore or glass furnace an iron ore or glass furnace

HÅBOL ✖ small village in west Sweden small village in west Sweden

HÅLLARE ❞ holder holder

HÅVA ❞ there seems to be no English word for using a landing net? Anyway, the term is most used meaning 'raking in' there seems to be no English word for using a landing net? Anyway, the term is most used meaning 'raking in'

HÄGG ❞ the tree called 'bird cherry' or 'mayday tree' in English the tree called 'bird cherry' or 'mayday tree' in English

HÄLSA ❞ health ❞ (to) greet health(to) greet

HÄSTVEDA ✖ town in south Sweden town in south Sweden

HÄSTÖ ✖ 'Horse Island' in Småland 'Horse Island' in Småland

HÖLLVIKEN ✖ beach town on the southern edge of sweden W beach town on the southern edge of sweden

HÖRBY ✖ city in south Sweden W city in south Sweden

I

IBESTAD ✖ city in arctic Norway W city in arctic Norway

IDEAL ❞ ideal (noun) ideal (noun)

IDEALISK ❞ ideal (adjective) ideal (adjective)

IDELIG ❞ (annoyingly) perpetual and repetitive (annoyingly) perpetual and repetitive

IDGRUND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

IDYLL ❞ idyll idyll

IKEA ❞ the name comes from the initials of the founder, Ingvar Kamprad, his home farm Elmtaryd, and village and W the name comes from the initials of the founder,ngvaramprad, his home farmlmtaryd, and village and Agunnaryd

ILSBO ✖ village in north Sweden village in north Sweden

IMPULS ❞ impulse impulse

INDEX ❞ index index

INDIRA ☺ Indian girl name Indian girl name

INDO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

INEZ ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

INFO ❞ info info

INGEMAR ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

INGER ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

INGO ❞ nickname for 'Ingemar'. Mostly refers to boxing legend Ingemar Johansson nickname for 'Ingemar'. Mostly refers to boxing legend Ingemar Johansson W

INGOLF ☺ Ancient Scandinavian boy name Ancient Scandinavian boy name

INLOPP ❞ inlet inlet

INNER ❞ centre midfielder in football centre midfielder in football W

INREDA ❞ furnish furnish

IRIS ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

IRJA ☺ Russian/Finnish girl name Russian/Finnish girl name

IRMA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

ISDANS ❞ ice dance ice dance

ISKORN ❞ ice pellets ice pellets W

ISTAD ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

IVAR ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

IVETOFTA ✖ parish in south Sweden parish in south Sweden

J

JABBA ❞ (to) jab (boxing term) (to) jab (boxing term)

JAKOB ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JANNE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JANSJÖ ✖ lake in north Sweden lake in north Sweden

JANUARI ❞ January January

JAREN ✖ village in west Sweden village in west Sweden

JAVNAKER ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

JEFF ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JERRIK ☺ Ancient Scandinavian boy name Ancient Scandinavian boy name

JESPER ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JIGGA ❞ to dance jig ❞ to engage in jig fishing to dance jigto engage in jig fishing W

JOAKIM ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JOHAN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JOKER ❞ joker joker

JOKKMOKK ✖ arctic Swedish town W arctic Swedish town

JONAS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

JONDAL ✖ town in west Norway W town in west Norway

JONISK ❞ ionic ❞ ionian ionicionian

JONSBERG ✖ parish in east Sweden parish in east Sweden

JONSBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

JORUN ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

JUBILAR ❞ person celebrating anniversary person celebrating anniversary

JUBLA ❞ (to) cheer (to) cheer

JULES ☺ French boy name French boy name

JULIUS ☺ Ancient boy name Ancient boy name

JULROS ❞ christmas rose christmas rose W

JYLLINGE ✖ city in Denmark W city in Denmark

JÄGRA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

JÄMSUNDA ✖ place in south Sweden place in south Sweden

JÄRLEBO ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

JÖKEL ❞ glacier (from Icelandic) glacier (from Icelandic)

K

KAFFE ❞ coffee coffee

KAJ ❞ pier ☺ Swedish boy name pierSwedish boy name

KAJSA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

KAJSASTINA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

KALAS ❞ (a) party (a) party

KALASET ❞ the party the party

KALLT ❞ cold cold

KAMRATER ❞ friends ❞ comrades friendscomrades

KANIN ❞ rabbit rabbit

KANIST ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KAPA ❞ cut ❞ hijack cuthijack

KARBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KARDEMUMMA ❞ cardamom cardamom

KARENS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KARLSKRONA ✖ Swedens main naval base W Swedens main naval base

KARLSTAD ✖ the capital of Värmland in west Sweden W the capital of Värmland in west Sweden

KARLSÖ ✖ 'Charles Island'. In south Sweden. 'Charles Island'. In south Sweden.

KARSTEN ☺ German boy name German boy name

KASSETT ❞ cassette cassette

KASTANJ ❞ chestnut chestnut

KATTRUP ✖ danish village danish village

KATTUDDEN ✖ 'Cape Cat'. place in west Sweden. 'Cape Cat'. place in west Sweden.

KAUSTBY ✖ town in Finland (the map shows the finnish name) town in Finland (the map shows the finnish name)

KAVALKAD ❞ cavalcade cavalcade

KAXIG ❞ cocky cocky

KELIG ❞ cuddly cuddly

KETTY ☺ Italian girl name Italian girl name

KILAN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KILBY ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

KIRP ★ US professor and author David L. Kirp is the ONLY remotely well known 'kirp' I can find... US professor and author David L. Kirp is the ONLY remotely well known 'kirp' I can find... W

KIVSTA ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

KLACK ❞ shoe heel shoe heel

KLADD ❞ goo ❞ rough copy goorough copy

KLAPPSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KLAVIATUR ❞ (piano) keyboard (piano) keyboard

KLAVSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KLEMENS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

KLINGSBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KLIPPAN ✖ 'The Rock'. City in south Sweden. My mother is from Klippan. W 'The Rock'. City in south Sweden. My mother is from Klippan.

KLIPPIG ❞ rocky rocky

KLOBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KLOSS ❞ toy block toy block

KLUBBO ✖ tiny place in arctic Norway tiny place in arctic Norway

KLUDD ❞ a clumsy drawing a clumsy drawing

KLÄPPE ✖ unknown place in north Sweden unknown place in north Sweden

KLÄTT ❞ Common Corncockle Common Corncockle W

KNAPPA ❞ scarce ❞ gain on scarcegain on

KNASTER ❞ crackle crackle

KNIPSA ❞ (to) snip (to) snip

KNODD ❞ slang child child

KNOPPA ❞ slang sleep sleep

KNUBBIG ❞ chubby chubby

KNÖS ❞ slang rich person rich person

KOLDBY ✖ 'Cold Town'. Town in north west Denmark 'Cold Town'. Town in north west Denmark

KOLJA ❞ haddock haddock

KOLON ❞ Colon (punctuation) Colon (punctuation)

KOMISK ❞ comical comical

KOMMERS ❞ commerce commerce

KOMPLEMENT ❞ complement complement

KONCIS ❞ concise concise

KONST ❞ art art

KORPO ✖ island town in Finland W island town in Finland

KORREKT ❞ correct correct

KORSFJORD ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KORT ❞ short ❞ card shortcard

KOSING ❞ slang cash cash

KOTTAR ❞ pine cones pine cones W

KOTTE ❞ pine cone pine cone W

KOTTEBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KRABB ❞ choppy (sailor jargon) choppy (sailor jargon)

KRAFTIG ❞ powerful powerful

KRAM ❞ (a) hug (a) hug

KRAMA ❞ (to) hug (to) hug

KRAMFORS ✖ city in north Sweden W city in north Sweden

KRAMSNÖ ❞ easily shapable snow (Swedes have as many words for snow as eskimos) easily shapable snow (Swedes have as many words for snow as eskimos)

KRISTALLER ❞ crystals crystals

KROBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KROKEN ❞ the hook the hook

KROKVIK ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KRUS ❞ stone jar stone jar

KRYP ❞ creep creep

KRYSSBO ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

KRÄMARE ❞ peddler peddler

KULLA ❞ a female Dalecarlian a female Dalecarlian W

KULLEN ✖ 'The Hill'. Site of a famous lighthouse in south Sweden W 'The Hill'. Site of a famous lighthouse in south Sweden

KURA ❞ crouch crouch

KUVERT ❞ envelope envelope

KVARNSTEN ❞ millstone millstone

KVART ❞ quarter (of an hour) quarter (of an hour)

KVARTA ❞ slang (to) sleep (to) sleep

KVARTAL ❞ quarter (of a year) quarter (of a year)

KVIBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

KVINTOL ❞ a 5:4 tuplet a 5:4 tuplet W

KVISSEL ✖ town in north Denmark town in north Denmark

KVIST ❞ twig twig

KYLIGT ❞ chilly chilly

KÅRABODA ✖ place in south Sweden place in south Sweden

KÄRNA ❞ core core

KÖGE ✖ Danish port city W Danish port city

L

LACK ❞ varnish ❞ slang angry varnishangry

LADDA ❞ (to) load (to) load

LADE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LAGAN ✖ river and town in south Sweden river and town in south Sweden

LAGRA ❞ (to) store (to) store

LAIVA ★ Finnish word for 'ship' Finnish word for 'ship'

LAMPAN ❞ the lamp the lamp

LANNI ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LANSA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LAUKVIK ✖ arctic Norwegian fishing and tourist village arctic Norwegian fishing and tourist village

LAVER ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LAXEBY ✖ 'Salmon Village'. On Öland in south Sweden 'Salmon Village'. On Öland in south Sweden

LEGITIM ❞ legitimate legitimate

LEIRVIK ✖ 'Clay Bay', a town in Norway W 'Clay Bay', a town in Norway

LEKA ❞ play play

LEKMAN ❞ layman layman

LEKPLATS ❞ playground playground

LEKSVIK ✖ a town in central Norway a town in central Norway

LEN ❞ soft soft

LENA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

LENDA ☺ Old Germanic girl name Old Germanic girl name

LERAN ❞ the clay the clay

LERBERG ✖ 'Mud Mountain'. Village in south Norway 'Mud Mountain'. Village in south Norway

LERBÄCK ✖ 'Mud Creek. Village in central Sweden 'Mud Creek. Village in central Sweden

LERDAL ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LERSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LIARED ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LIATORP ✖ a village in south Sweden a village in south Sweden

LIDAN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LILL ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

LILLABO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LILLBERG ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LILLEBY ✖ 'Little Village'. Suburb of Gothenburg, Sweden. 'Little Village'. Suburb of Gothenburg, Sweden.

LILLESAND ✖ city in south Norway W city in south Norway

LILLHOLMEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LILLÅKER ✖ 'Smallfield'. small place in Småland 'Smallfield'. small place in Småland

LILLÅNGEN ✖ lake in Småland lake in Småland

LIMMAREN ✖ Swedish lake Swedish lake

LINDMON ✖ place in west Sweden place in west Sweden

LINDSDAL ✖ town in Småland W town in Småland

LINDVED ✖ a Danish town a Danish town

LINGO ❞ swenglish Lingo Lingo

LINJE ❞ line line

LINNARP ✖ an apparently uninhabited place in south Sweden an apparently uninhabited place in south Sweden

LJUDA ❞ to sound out each letter as you write it to sound out each letter as you write it

LJUNG ❞ Common Heather Common Heather W

LJUSDAL ✖ a town in central Sweden W a town in central Sweden

LJUSNAN ✖ major river in central Sweden W major river in central Sweden

LJUSÅS ✖ unknown place in Småland unknown place in Småland

LJUV ❞ lovely lovely

LJUVLIG ❞ lovely lovely

LOCK ❞ lid ❞ lock of hair ❞ lure lidlock of hairlure

LOGGA ❞ log log

LOKKA ✖ a lake in arctic Finland W a lake in arctic Finland

LONEVÅG ✖ the center of the west Norwegian city of Osterøy W the center of the west Norwegian city of Osterøy

LOSSNEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LOTS ❞ maritime pilot maritime pilot W

LOVANDE ❞ promising promising

LOVIKEN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LUDDE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

LUDVIG ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

LUFTIG ❞ airy airy

LUGN ❞ calm calm

LUMMIG ❞ lush (about vegetaion) lush (about vegetaion)

LUNS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LUNTA ❞ tome ❞ fuse (for explosive) tomefuse (for explosive)

LURÖY ✖ town in north Norway W town in north Norway

LUSTIFIK ❞ jocular jocular

LUSY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LYCKA ❞ happiness happiness

LYCKHEM ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

LYCKSELE ✖ town in north Sweden W town in north Sweden

LYDUM ✖ a small parish in west Denmark with a 1000 year old church a small parish in west Denmark with a 1000 year old church

LYFT ❞ (a) lift (a) lift

LYKTA ❞ lantern lantern

LYSTER ❞ lustre lustre

LÅGIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Låg' means 'low', so 'Lågis' could mean 'low thingie' 'Låg' means 'low', so 'Lågis' could mean 'low thingie'

LÄKT ❞ healed ❞ lath healedlath W

LÄMPLIG ❞ suitable suitable

LÄTT ❞ easy easy

LÄTTSAM ❞ light hearted light hearted

LÖKÖ ✖ 'Onion Island' in south Sweden. 'Onion Island' in south Sweden.

LÖMSK ❞ insidious insidious

LÖV ❞ leaf leaf

LÖVA ❞ decorate with leafs decorate with leafs

M

MACKIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Macka' is slang for 'sandwich', so 'Mackis' could mean 'sandwich thingie 'Macka' is slang for 'sandwich', so 'Mackis' could mean 'sandwich thingie

MAGASIN ❞ magazine ❞ storage unit magazinestorage unit

MAGGAN ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MAGNIFIK ❞ magnificent magnificent

MAJBY ★ 9 people in Sweden have this last name. Nothing else seems to. 9 people in Sweden have this last name. Nothing else seems to.

MAJKEN ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MAJVOR ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MALM ❞ ore ❞ suburb oresuburb

MALMA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MALOU ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MALTE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MAMMUT ❞ mammoth mammoth

MANDAL ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MANDEL ❞ almond almond

MANGER ✖ town in west Norway town in west Norway

MANNE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MAREN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MARGINAL ❞ margin margin

MARIEBERG ✖ part of central Stockholm part of central Stockholm

MARIUS ☺ Roman boy name Roman boy name

MARKLAND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MARKUS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MARKÖR ❞ marker marker

MARTIN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MATA ❞ (to) feed (to) feed

MATILDA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MATTEUS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MAVAS ✖ place in arctic Sweden place in arctic Sweden

MEDALJ ❞ medal medal

MEDALJONG ❞ medallion medallion

MELBU ✖ arctic Norwegian fishing village W arctic Norwegian fishing village

MELDAL ✖ small city in central Norway W small city in central Norway

MELLTORP ✖ village in Småland village in Småland

MELODI ❞ melody melody

MERETE ☺ Scandinavian girl name Scandinavian girl name

METALL ❞ metal metal

METRIK ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MIEN ✖ a meteorite crater lake in Småland W a meteorite crater lake in Småland

MIKAEL ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

MIL ❞ Swedish mile = 10km Swedish mile = 10km

MINDE ✖ Neighborhood in the city of Bergen, west Norway W Neighborhood in the city of Bergen, west Norway

MINIFÅNGST ❞ mini catch mini catch

MINNA ❞ remind remind

MINNEN ❞ memories memories

MIX ❞ (a) mix (a) mix

MIXA ❞ (to) mix (to) mix

MIXTUR ❞ mixture (older word) mixture (older word)

MJÄLLBY ✖ fishing town in south Sweden, known for it's football team W fishing town in south Sweden, known for it's football team

MJÖD ❞ mead mead

MJÖNÄS ✖ small village in south Sweden small village in south Sweden

MOLGER ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MOLNIG ❞ cloudy cloudy

MONGSTAD ✖ major oil port and refinery in Norway W major oil port and refinery in Norway

MOSES ❞ Moses Moses

MOSIPPA ❞ the flower 'Anemone Vernalis' has no English name the flower 'Anemone Vernalis' has no English name

MOSJÖ ✖ tiny village in north Sweden tiny village in north Sweden

MOTORP ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MOTTO ❞ motto motto

MUDDUS ✖ a Swedish National Park W a Swedish National Park

MULA ❞ mule ❞ rub with snow mulerub with snow

MUMSIG ❞ yummy yummy

MUSIK ❞ music music

MYDAL ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MYKEN ✖ remote lighthouse island in arctic Norway remote lighthouse island in arctic Norway

MYS ❞ coziness coziness

MYSA ❞ to be cozy to be cozy

MYSKMALVA ❞ the flower Musk-mallow the flower Musk-mallow W

MÅBÄR ❞ Alpine Currant Alpine Currant W

MÅLA ❞ (to) paint (to) paint

MÅNSTAD ✖ 'Moon City' town in west Sweden 'Moon City' town in west Sweden

MÅSNAN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MÅTTLIG ❞ moderate moderate

MÄLARÖ ✖ common name for any island in Lake Mälaren by Stockholm common name for any island in Lake Mälaren by Stockholm

MÄRIT ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

MÖKERN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

MÖRKER ❞ darkness darkness

MÖRRUM ✖ city in south east Sweden W city in south east Sweden

N

NANDOR ❞ a tribe of elves in the Tolkien world ☺ Hungarian boy name a tribe of elves in the Tolkien worldHungarian boy name

NATT ❞ night night

NEGLINGE ✖ part the city of Nacka, by Stockholm part the city of Nacka, by Stockholm

NIDELVA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NILS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

NISSE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

NIVÅ ❞ level level

NJUTA ❞ (to) enjoy (to) enjoy

NOGA ❞ careful careful

NOJS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NOMINELL ❞ nominal nominal

NON ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NORBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NORDANÖ ✖ 'Northerly Wind Island'. Part of the Swedish city on Avesta. Not an Island. 'Northerly Wind Island'. Part of the Swedish city on Avesta. Not an Island.

NORDEN ❞ the north ❞ the nordic countries the norththe nordic countries W

NORDMYRA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NORESUND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NORNA ❞ one of the three destiny goddesses in norse mythology ❞ the Calypso orchid one of the three destiny goddesses in norse mythology W the Calypso orchid W

NORREBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NORRESKOG ✖ 'North Forest'. Place in south Sweden. 'North Forest'. Place in south Sweden.

NORRSKEN ❞ northern lights northern lights

NORRSTEN ✖ 'Northstone'. Swedish village 'Northstone'. Swedish village

NORVALD ☺ Norwegian boy name Norwegian boy name

NOSTALGISK ❞ nostalgic nostalgic

NOT ❞ note note

NUTID ❞ the present ❞ present tense the presentpresent tense

NYSTED ✖ city in south Denmark W city in south Denmark

NYTTA ❞ usefulness usefulness

NYTTIG ❞ useful useful

NYTTJA ❞ (to) use (to) use

NÄCKTEN ✖ lake in central Sweden lake in central Sweden

NÄRA ❞ near near

NÄSBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

NÄSSJÖ ✖ a city in Småland W a city in Småland

NÄSUM ✖ town in south Sweden town in south Sweden

NÄTT ❞ neat neat

NÖJE ❞ entertainment entertainment

O

OBI ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

OBSERVATÖR ❞ observer observer

ODDA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

ODDVAR ☺ Norwegian boy name Norwegian boy name

OFELIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

OLARP ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

OLLE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

OLUNDA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

OMAR ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

OMSORG ❞ care, concern care, concern

OPTIMAL ❞ optimal optimal

ORDNING ❞ order order

ORE ✖ village in central Denmark village in central Denmark

ORGEL ❞ organ (the keyboard instrument) organ (the keyboard instrument)

ORKIDE ❞ orchid orchid

ORMO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

ORRLÖT ✖ a resort outside Stockholm a resort outside Stockholm

ORÖD ✖ a tiny, unknown place in south Sweden a tiny, unknown place in south Sweden

OXEL ❞ 'Swedish Whitebeam', a northern European plant related to the Rose bush 'Swedish Whitebeam', a northern European plant related to the Rose bush W

OXSKÄR ✖ 'Ox Island'. Small Swedish west coast island ✖ 'Ox Island'. Small Swedish east coast island 'Ox Island'. Small Swedish west coast island 'Ox Island'. Small Swedish east coast island

P

PARAGRAF ❞ paragraph paragraph

PARK ❞ (a) park (a) park

PATRICIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

PATRIK ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

PATRULL ❞ patrol patrol

PAX ❞ dibs dibs

PELLO ✖ town in arctic Finland W town in arctic Finland

PERSIKA ❞ peach peach

PERSISK ❞ persian persian

PETRONELLA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

PILATORP ✖ tiny village or far in south Sweden tiny village or far in south Sweden

PINJE ❞ stone pine stone pine W

PIRO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

PJÄS ❞ piece ❞ (theatrical) play piece(theatrical) play

PJÄTTERYD ✖ parish in Småland where Ingvar Kamprad was born parish in Småland where Ingvar Kamprad was born

PLAN ❞ plan plan

PLANK ❞ wooden fence ❞ planks wooden fenceplanks

PLASTIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Plast' means 'plastic', so 'plastis' could mean 'plastic thingie' ❞ 'plastic ice' or 'plasty' 'Plast' means 'plastic', so 'plastis' could mean 'plastic thingie''plastic ice' or 'plasty'

PLATTA ❞ plate ❞ slab plateslab

PLINGA ❞ (to) pling (to) pling

PLUS ❞ plus plus

PLUTT ❞ small boy small boy

POKAL ❞ trophy trophy

POLARVIDE ❞ polar willow polar willow W

POMP ❞ pomp pomp

PORTIS ❞ slang doorman doorman

POVEL ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name W

POÄNG ❞ point point

PRAKTFULL ❞ splendid splendid

PREMIÄR ❞ premiere premiere

PRESSA ❞ (to) press (to) press

PRESTERA ❞ perform ❞ produce performproduce

PRICKIG ❞ spotted spotted

PRODUKT ❞ product product

PROMPT ❞ prompt prompt

PROPER ❞ proper ❞ fancy properfancy

PRUTA ❞ haggle haggle

PRÄGEL ❞ imprint imprint

PRÄKTIG ❞ good/strong/reliable ❞ slang overly wholesome good/strong/reliableoverly wholesome

PRÖJS ❞ slang pay pay

PS ❞ PS PS

PUGG ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

PULT ❞ podium podium

PUNKT ❞ point ❞ dot pointdot

PYRA ❞ (to) smolder (to) smolder

PYSSLA ❞ tinker tinker

PÅLITLIG ❞ reliable reliable

PÅTÅR ❞ coffee refill coffee refill

PÄLLBO ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

R

RABALDER ❞ hullaballoo hullaballoo

RAGNA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

RAJTAN ❞ slang 'rajtan tajtan' is a silly slang term for 'partying' 'rajtan tajtan' is a silly slang term for 'partying'

RAKET ❞ rocket rocket

RAM ❞ frame frame

RAMVIK ✖ Village in north Sweden. Known as the home of former prime minster Thorbjörn Fälldin W Village in north Sweden. Known as the home of former prime minster Thorbjörn Fälldin

RAND ❞ stripe stripe

RARA ❞ adorable ❞ rare adorablerare

RARITET ❞ rarity rarity

RAST ❞ (a) break (a) break

RATIONELL ❞ rational rational

REBBENES ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

REDA ❞ order order

REDALEN ✖ village in central Norway village in central Norway

REDD ❞ ready ready

REKO ❞ slang OK OK

REKTANGEL ❞ rectangle rectangle

RENLIG ❞ cleanly cleanly

RENS ✖ small Danish village by the German border small Danish village by the German border

RESA ❞ travel ❞ raise (a building) travelraise (a building)

RESLIG ❞ tall tall

RESURS ❞ resource resource

RETRÄTT ❞ retreat retreat

REXBO ✖ (only map for now)

RIBBA ❞ bar (as for high jump) bar (as for high jump)

RICKARD ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

RIGEL ❞ the brightest star in Orion the brightest star in Orion W

RIGGA ❞ (to) rig (to) rig

RINGSJÖN ✖ lake in Småland. 'Ring Lake' lake in Småland. 'Ring Lake'

RINGSKÄR ✖ small rocky island on the east coast small rocky island on the east coast

RINGUM ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

RIPE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

RISTEN ✖ Swedish lake Swedish lake

RITVA ☺ Finnish girl name Finnish girl name

RIVAL ❞ rival rival

ROFYLLD ❞ peacefull peacefull

ROGER ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

ROSOR ❞ roses roses

ROTERA ❞ rotate rotate

RUDOLF ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

RULL ❞ (a) roll (a) roll

RUND ❞ round round

RUNDEL ❞ circle circle

RUSCH ❞ rush rush

RUSIG ❞ drunken drunken

RUSTIK ❞ rustic rustic

RUTA ❞ square square

RUTBO ✖ Part of the Swedish city of Avesta W Part of the Swedish city of Avesta

RUTER ❞ diamond (card suit) diamond (card suit)

RUTGER ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

RÅÅN ✖ creek in south Sweden. Should really be named 'Råå-ån' (The Råå creek) creek in south Sweden. Should really be named 'Råå-ån' (The Råå creek)

RÄFFLA ❞ ridge ridge

RÄNDER ❞ stripes stripes

RÄNTA ❞ interest rate interest rate

RÄTTVIK ✖ place in central Sweden. My father is from Rättvik. W place in central Sweden. My father is from Rättvik.

RÖNN ❞ rowan tree rowan tree W

RÖNNBÄR ❞ rowan berry rowan berry

RÖNNSKÄR ✖ Island in north Sweden. Location of a major Smelter. Island in north Sweden. Location of a major Smelter.

RÖNÅS ✖ place in south Sweden place in south Sweden

RÖRA ❞ (to) touch ❞ stir ❞ mess (to) touchstirmess

S

SAGOLIK ❞ fabulous ❞ like a fairytale fabulouslike a fairytale

SALBO ✖ place in central Sweden place in central Sweden

SALMI ✖ place in central Finland place in central Finland

SALONG ❞ salon salon

SALTSKÄR ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SAMLA ❞ collect collect

SAMTID ❞ contemporary time contemporary time

SANELA ☺ Bosnian girl name Bosnian girl name

SANNI ☺ Finnish girl name Finnish girl name

SARALISA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

SARITA ☺ Indian girl name Indian girl name

SATIN ❞ satin satin

SAXÅN ✖ 'Scissor Creek'. Place in west Sweden 'Scissor Creek'. Place in west Sweden

SEBASTIAN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

SEKIN ❞ sequin sequin

SEMVIK ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SENIOR ❞ senior senior

SIGNE ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

SIGNERA ❞ (to) sign (to) sign

SIGNUM ❞ signum (really a latin word) signum (really a latin word)

SIGRID ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

SILJAN ✖ Major Swedish lake Major Swedish lake

SINDAL ✖ town in north Denmark W town in north Denmark

SIRLIG ❞ graceful & fragile graceful & fragile

SITTA ❞ (to) sit (to) sit

SJÖVIK ✖ 'Lake Bay', village in west Sweden W 'Lake Bay', village in west Sweden

SKAFFA ❞ obtain obtain

SKALA ❞ peel ❞ scale (of a map) peelscale (of a map)

SKIMMER ❞ (a) shimmer (a) shimmer

SKIMRA ❞ (to) shimmer (to) shimmer

SKIR ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SKOJ ❞ fun fun

SKOJIG ❞ funny funny

SKRAPA ❞ scrape scrape

SKRIBENT ❞ writer writer

SKRIN ❞ shrine ❞ box shrinebox

SKRUVSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SKUBB ❞ slang can mean 'a run' and many other things can mean 'a run' and many other things

SKUGGIG ❞ shadowy shadowy

SKUTTA ❞ (to) hop (to) hop

SKYDD ❞ protection protection

SKYDDA ❞ protect protect

SKÄNKA ❞ (to) give (to) give

SKÄR ❞ cuts ❞ tiny rocky island ❞ pink cutstiny rocky islandpink

SKÖLDPADDA ❞ turtle turtle

SLABANG ❞ slang slabang! slabang!

SLINGA ❞ loop ❞ trail looptrail

SLIPAD ❞ sharpened sharpened

SLITBAR ❞ a made up word that would mean 'something that wears well' if it existed a made up word that would mean 'something that wears well' if it existed

SLUGGER ❞ swenglish slugger slugger

SLUGIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Slug' means 'sly', so 'slugis' could mean 'sly one' 'Slug' means 'sly', so 'slugis' could mean 'sly one'

SLUMRA ❞ slumber slumber

SLÅN ❞ blackthorn or sloe blackthorn or sloe W

SLÄTTEN ❞ the plain. Several tiny Swedish places have this name the plain. Several tiny Swedish places have this name

SLÄTTHULT ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SMAKA ❞ (to) taste (to) taste

SMARTA ❞ smart (plural) smart (plural)

SMASKA ❞ munch munch

SMEDSTA ✖ 'Blacksmith City' in north Sweden 'Blacksmith City' in north Sweden

SMIDD ❞ forged (in blacksmithing) forged (in blacksmithing)

SMILA ❞ (fake) smile (fake) smile

SMYCKA ❞ adorn adorn

SMÅDAL ✖ 'Small Valley'. Tiny village in west Sweden 'Small Valley'. Tiny village in west Sweden

SMÅLAND ❞ 'Small Lands'. The province where IKEA was born. The IKEA kids play area has this name as a punny read of the word as 'land of the small' 'Small Lands'. The province where IKEA was born. The IKEA kids play area has this name as a punny read of the word as 'land of the small' W

SMÄRT ❞ tall, thin & good looking tall, thin & good looking

SNACK ❞ slang talk talk

SNARKA ❞ snore snore

SNIGLAR ❞ snails snails

SNILLE ❞ genius genius

SNITSIG ❞ slang snazzy snazzy

SNITTA ❞ (to) cut (flowers) (to) cut (flowers)

SNODD ❞ twisty string ❞ slang stolen twisty stringstolen

SNUDDA ❞ (barely) touch (barely) touch

SNURR ❞ spin spin

SNÅLIS ❞ slang tightwad tightwad

SNÄRTIG ❞ cutting (speech) ❞ slender cutting (speech)slender

SNÖA ❞ (to) snow (to) snow

SNÖFLINGA ❞ several snow flakes stuck together several snow flakes stuck together

SNÖSTJÄRNA ❞ individual snow flake individual snow flake W

SOCKERÄRT ❞ sugarsnap pea sugarsnap pea W

SODA ❞ soda soda

SOFIA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

SOL ❞ sun sun

SOLIG ❞ sunny sunny

SOLSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SOLVAR ☺ Norwegian boy name Norwegian boy name

SOLVEIG ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

SORLA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SORTERA ❞ (to) sort (to) sort

SORTI ❞ exit exit

SOVA ❞ (to) sleep (to) sleep

SPALT ❞ column column

SPARKA ❞ (to) kick (to) kick

SPARSAM ❞ frugal frugal

SPEJA ❞ (to) scout (to) scout

SPOLING ❞ brat brat

SPONTAN ❞ spontaneous spontaneous

SPRALLIG ❞ sprightly sprightly

SPÄNN ❞ slang 1 Krona ($0.14) 1 Krona ($0.14)

SPÄRRA ❞ (to) block (to) block

SPÖKA ❞ (to) haunt (to) haunt

STABIL ❞ stable stable

STAVE ✖ place in southwest Norway place in southwest Norway

STEFAN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

STEK ❞ steak steak

STEKA ❞ (to) fry (to) fry

STEN ❞ stone ☺ Swedish boy name stoneSwedish boy name

STENSTORP ✖ town in Central Sweden town in Central Sweden

STIBY ✖ village in south east Sweden village in south east Sweden

STICKA ❞ (to) knit ❞ (to) leave ❞ (to) stab (to) knit(to) leave(to) stab

STIL ❞ style style

STJÄLK ❞ stalk (plant stem) stalk (plant stem)

STJÄRNA ❞ star star

STOCKHOLM ✖ the capital of Sweden W the capital of Sweden

STOLMEN ✖ Island in west Norway W Island in west Norway

STOPP ❞ stop stop

STORM ❞ storm storm

STORNÄS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

STORÅ ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

STRECKET ❞ the line the line

STRIB ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

STRIKT ❞ strict strict

STRILA ❞ spray spray

STRIND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

STRÅ ❞ straw straw

STRÅLANDE ❞ brilliant brilliant

STUGA ❞ cottage cottage

STYCKE ❞ piece piece

STÄLL ❞ stand stand

SULTAN ❞ sultan sultan

SUMMERA ❞ (to) sum (to) sum

SUNE ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

SUNNAN ❞ southerly wind southerly wind

SUPERFIN ❞ super fine super fine

SUSSA ❞ (to) sleep (baby talk) (to) sleep (baby talk)

SUVERÄN ❞ superior ❞ independent superiorindependent

SVAJS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SVALKA ❞ (lightly) chill (lightly) chill

SVEJE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SVIND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SVINGA ❞ (to) swing (to) swing

SVIT ❞ suite suite

SY ❞ (to) sow (to) sow

SYLLING ✖ village in south Norway W village in south Norway

SYNTES ❞ synthesis synthesis

SÄTER ✖ city in central Sweden W city in central Sweden

SÄVERN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

SÖRLI ✖ Norwegian mountain village Norwegian mountain village

SÖRUM ✖ city in south Norway W city in south Norway

T

TACKSAM ❞ grateful grateful

TAFJORD ✖ (only map for now)

TAG ❞ (to) take (to) take

TAJMA ❞ swenglish (to) time (to) time

TAJT ❞ swenglish tight tight

TALLVIK ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TANJA ☺ Russian girl name Russian girl name

TASSA ❞ to walk quietly and possibly sneakily, like a cat (there has to be a better word?) to walk quietly and possibly sneakily, like a cat (there has to be a better word?)

TECKEN ❞ sign sign

TEKLA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

TEPPAS ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TERJE ☺ Norwegian boy name Norwegian boy name

TERTIAL ❞ tertile (third of a year) tertile (third of a year)

TEXTUR ❞ texture texture

THISTED ✖ city in north Denmark city in north Denmark

TIDLÖSA ❞ timeless timeless

TILLAGA ❞ (to) cook (to) cook

TINDRA ❞ twinkle twinkle

TISTEL ❞ thistle thistle

TITTA ❞ look look

TJUSIG ❞ nice looking nice looking

TJÖME ✖ island village in south east Norway W island village in south east Norway

TOBIAS ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

TOBO ✖ small town in central Sweden small town in central Sweden

TOFTBO ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TOGA ❞ toga toga

TOKIG ❞ crazy crazy

TOLG ✖ a village in Småland a village in Småland

TOLGA ✖ town in southeast Norway W town in southeast Norway

TORBJÖRN ☺ Swedish boy name Swedish boy name

TORKA ❞ (to) dry ❞ drought (to) drydrought

TORSBY ✖ 'Thors Village' . Swedish town in the forests near Norway. W 'Thors Village' . Swedish town in the forests near Norway.

TOSTARP ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TRAKTOR ❞ tractor tractor

TRAMPA ❞ tread ❞ pedal treadpedal

TRANBY ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TRANDAL ✖ 'Crane Valley' in west Norway 'Crane Valley' in west Norway

TRATT ❞ funnel funnel

TRENSUM ✖ tiny village in south Sweden tiny village in south Sweden

TRILLING ❞ triplet triplet

TRIPP ❞ trip trip

TRIVSAM ❞ pleasant pleasant

TRIVSEL ❞ well being well being

TROFAST ❞ faithful faithful

TROJKA ❞ troika troika

TROLIG ❞ likely likely

TROLLFJORDEN ✖ 'Troll Fjord', Photogenic fjord in north Norway 'Troll Fjord', Photogenic fjord in north Norway

TROLLSTA ✖ 'Troll Town'. SMall place south of Stockholm 'Troll Town'. SMall place south of Stockholm

TROMSNES ✖ a small Norwegian village/farm a small Norwegian village/farm

TROMSÖ ✖ a city in arctic Norway. Home of Röyksopp W a city in arctic Norway. Home of Röyksopp

TRONDHEIM ✖ one of Norway's biggest cities W one of Norway's biggest cities

TRONES ✖ area in the Norwegian city of Verdal area in the Norwegian city of Verdal

TROSS ❞ strong rope used on boats strong rope used on boats

TRULS ☺ Scandinavian boy name Scandinavian boy name

TRYGG ❞ secure secure

TRYTA ❞ run short ❞ be deficient run shortbe deficient

TRÄD ❞ tree tree

TULLERÖ ✖ an island in the Stockholm archipelago an island in the Stockholm archipelago

TULLSTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

TULPAN ❞ tulip tulip

TUNDRA ❞ tundra tundra

TUPPLUR ❞ nap nap

TVEIT ✖ place in west Norway place in west Norway

TVILLING ❞ twin twin

TVÄTTA ❞ wash wash

TYDA ❞ interpret interpret

TYGLÖSA ❞ clothless clothless

TYLÖSAND ✖ An exclusive Swedish beach town. Home to Roxette star Per Gessle W An exclusive Swedish beach town. Home to Roxette star Per Gessle

TÅRNBY ✖ Danish city near Copenhagen W Danish city near Copenhagen

TÅRSTA ✖ 'Tear Town'. Place in west Sweden 'Tear Town'. Place in west Sweden

TÄRNAN ✖ 'The Tern'. Lake in central Sweden. 'The Tern'. Lake in central Sweden.

TÄRNÖ ✖ 'Tern Island'. In south Sweden 'Tern Island'. In south Sweden

U

ULDUM ✖ Danish town Danish town

ULSBERG ✖ a place in Norway a place in Norway

UNG ❞ young young

UNNI ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

UPPENBAR ❞ obvious obvious

UPPLEVA ❞ (to) experience (to) experience

UPPTÄCKA ❞ discover discover

URBAN ❞ urban urban

USTA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

UTBY ✖ small village in West Sweden W small village in West Sweden

UTMÄRKT ❞ excellent excellent

UVÅS ✖ 'Owl Ridge'. Obscure place in central Sweden. 'Owl Ridge'. Obscure place in central Sweden.

V

VACKER ❞ beautiful beautiful

VAKEN ❞ awake awake

VALBY ✖ (only map for now)

VALSUND ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VANVIK ✖ (only map for now)

VARIERA ❞ vary vary

VARSAM ❞ careful careful

VASEN ❞ the vase the vase

VASS ❞ sharp ❞ reed sharpreed W

VEJMON ✖ village in north Sweden village in north Sweden

VERKLIG ❞ real real

VERKSAM ❞ active active

VERSAL ❞ capital letter capital letter

VETE ❞ wheat wheat

VIKA ❞ (to) fold (to) fold

VIKARE ❞ something (or someone) that folds something (or someone) that folds

VIKIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Vika' means 'to fold', so 'vikis' could mean 'fold thingie' 'Vika' means 'to fold', so 'vikis' could mean 'fold thingie'

VILA ❞ rest rest

VILDBÄR ❞ wild berries wild berries

VILSE ❞ lost lost

VILSHULT ✖ village in south Sweden village in south Sweden

VINDE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VINJETT ❞ vignette vignette

VINK ❞ wave ❞ hint wavehint

VINNA ❞ (to) win (to) win

VINSTRA ✖ village and river in central Norway W village and river in central Norway

VIPPA ❞ flap flap

VIREN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VIRRE ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VISEN ✖ a lake in Småland a lake in Småland

VISTOFTA ✖ place in south Sweden place in south Sweden

VITAMIN ❞ vitamin vitamin

VITAMINER ❞ vitamins vitamins

VITSKÄR ✖ tiny godforsaken Swedish island tiny godforsaken Swedish island

VITTEN ❞ 19th centry small coin. Now only used in the expression 'not worth a vitten' 19th centry small coin. Now only used in the expression 'not worth a vitten'

VIVAN ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VOLYM ❞ volume volume

VRETA ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VRETEN ✖ a station in the Stockholm subway W a station in the Stockholm subway

VURM ❞ craze craze

VÅG ❞ wave wave

VÅGEN ❞ the wave the wave

VÅLLÖ ? No definition yet. Suggestions welcome at ikea@lar5.com

VÅRLJUNG ❞ spring heath spring heath W

VÄGGIS ❞ made up -IS word 'Vägg' means 'wall', so 'väggis' could mean 'wall thingie' 'Vägg' means 'wall', so 'väggis' could mean 'wall thingie'

VÄGHULT ✖ tiny place in Småland tiny place in Småland

VÄNLIG ❞ friendly friendly

VÄNNA ✖ place in west Sweden place in west Sweden

VÄRDE ❞ value value

VÄRLD ❞ world world

VÄRME ❞ warmth warmth

VÄV ❞ (a) weave (a) weave

VÄXT ❞ (a) plant (a) plant

W

WILMA ☺ Swedish girl name Swedish girl name

Y

YNGSJÖ ✖ coastal village in south Sweden coastal village in south Sweden

YSBY ✖ village in south Sweden village in south Sweden

YTTERLIG ❞ additional ❞ extreme additionalextreme

Z

ZITA ★ The patron saint of maids ★ Stockholm's oldest movie theatre The patron saint of maids W Stockholm's oldest movie theatre

Å

ÅDAL ✖ (only map for now)

ÅNES ✖ (only map for now)

ÅNN ✖ place in north Sweden place in north Sweden

ÅRLIG ❞ yearly yearly

ÅRSTID ❞ season (one of the four) season (one of the four)

ÅSARP ✖ place in Småland place in Småland

ÅSELE ✖ town in north Sweden town in north Sweden

ÅSUNDEN ✖ famous rauk site on Gotland famous rauk site on Gotland

Ä

ÄLMHULT ✖ city in Småland where the first IKEA store opened in 1958 W city in Småland where the first IKEA store opened in 1958

ÄNGA ✖ rural place in central Sweden rural place in central Sweden

ÄPPLARÖ ✖ an island in the Stockholm archipelago an island in the Stockholm archipelago

ÄRBAR ❞ honorable honorable

ÄTRAN ✖ place and river in south Sweden place and river in south Sweden

Ö

ÖDMJUK ❞ humble humble

ÖGLA ❞ loop (on a string) loop (on a string)

ÖNSKA ❞ wish wish

ÖPPEN ❞ open open

ÖRESUND ✖ the strait between Sweden and Denmark W the strait between Sweden and Denmark

ÖRTER ❞ herbs herbs

ÖSTERBYMO ✖ village in Sweden village in Sweden